Centinel Spine® Continues Launch of New Portfolio of prodisc® Cervical Total Disc Replacement Devices & Features at NASS 2022

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access, today announced continued expansion of the availability of the prodisc® Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) portfolio that allows the disc to be matched to patient anatomy. In July, the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for 1-level indications for prodisc C Vivo, prodisc C SK, and prodisc C Nova. Along with the currently available prodisc C implant, which remains the most studied TDR technology, Centinel Spine now has the broadest offering in the world of cervical TDR solutions to address surgeon preference and individual patient anatomy.

The prodisc portfolio will be featured during the upcoming North American Spine Society (NASS) 37th Annual Meeting taking place October 12-15 in Chicago.

The first prodisc C Vivo procedure was performed in September and the prodisc C SK product is expected to be available in targeted areas later this month. The prodisc C Vivo product has keel-less endplates including a convex, superior endplate to match more concave vertebral anatomy. The prodisc C SK product incorporates flat endplates along with low-profile keels and a simplified keel preparation technique. All prodisc products incorporate prodisc CORE technology, the basis behind the predictable clinical outcomes of every prodisc device after 30 years and over 225,000 implantations, worldwide.*

Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray stated, "These new prodisc cervical products provide more options for surgeons, allowing them to better address varied patient anatomy and pathology. We look forward to sharing these new disc products along with our other proven technologies at the upcoming NASS meeting. The company will continue to expand availability of these new prodisc devices through 2022 and into the early part of 2023."

The new prodisc portfolio of cervical and lumbar TDR products will be featured at the Centinel Spine booth #4224, as well as multiple podium presentations during NASS 2022.

* Data on file

