Central Bark Leads the Pack: Q1 Success Sets Franchise up for Continued Expansion

The science-driven pioneer in dog day care closes out Q1 with 40 stores in operation, new strategic leadership appointments and its biggest multi-unit sale yet.

MILWAUKEE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark , the premier whole dog care franchise, closes out Q1 as an increasingly dominant player in the $143 billion pet industry , thanks to its standout approach that integrates cutting-edge techniques in comprehensive dog care with the latest advancements in canine behavioral science.

Central Bark finished 2023 with its highest system revenue in its history, an accomplishment driven by strong trends, novel marketing and operations initiatives, and superior franchise execution. To start 2024, Central Bark kicked off its 20th anniversary during its 15th Annual Franchise Convention, an event that saw record-breaking attendance from suppliers and franchisees alike. The brand also recognized its highest performing franchisees for their performance in 2023, awarding top tier stores for median sales reaching $1,094,861 with a notable high of $1,480,971. Impressively, 46% of Central Bark's locations exceeded the average unit volume of $767,776, signaling robust growth and profitability across the network. Additionally, the establishment of a National Franchise Advisory Board (NFAB) was announced with the awarded Franchisee of the Year, Mike Roth of Orlando, FL as President. The brand also achieved a significant milestone in Q1 by awarding its first 5-location multi-unit franchise agreement in Pennsylvania.

Central Bark added to its already-robust leadership team with strategic appointments and new hires. Athena Olson assumed the role of Director of Operations, while Kristen Risby joined as Vice President of Marketing, and Jason Perras took on the position of Chief Financial Officer. Each of these individuals brings a wealth of industry and franchising expertise and experience to the corporate team.

Central Bark enhanced its digital footprint with the launch of a strategic marketing partnership with SOCi , focusing on optimizing online reviews, social media engagement and business listings with social media and website chatbots launching in Q2.

In a move towards sustainable growth and enhanced customer experience, Central Bark introduced its new recurring revenue membership model across 22 of its 40 locations, with seven more in the pipeline. This initiative aims to foster long-term relationships with customers while providing added value and convenience. All stores will be on this new model by the end of the year.

"As a franchisee and now the President of the Central Bark National Franchise Advisory Board (NFAB), I am extremely excited by everything we've achieved so far as a brand," said Roth. "From our membership model to our strategic marketing initiatives, enhanced services, and steadfast focus on the latest in canine behavioral science, we're impacting thousands of dogs and their families across the country for the better. It's rare that you can own a business centered around something you are so passionate about, but with Central Bark, you absolutely can."

The company's expansion efforts remain steadfast, with 40 stores now open and operating nationwide. Three new locations were inaugurated in Spring, Texas; Henrietta, New York; and Asheville, North Carolina; with ten additional openings slated for later this year. As Central Bark continues to redefine the standards of excellence in pet care, its Q1 success sets a promising trajectory for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to nearly 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkusa.com/franchising or call 866-799-2275.

