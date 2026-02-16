Central Holidays Debuts Inspiring New Line of Travel Programs to Morocco - Immersive Cultural Journeys, Custom Experiences, and Advisor-First Support Take Center Stage

MOONACHIE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its legacy of designing deeply immersive, destination-driven travel experiences around the world, Central Holidays proudly announces the launch of its new collection of travel programs to Morocco. The company is thrilled to introduce its vibrant portfolio of handcrafted journeys that invite travelers to discover the country's rich tapestry of culture, history, landscapes, and flavors.

Visit Morocco with Award-winning Travel Brand Central Holidays and Explore Amazing Sights, such as the Ouarzazate Ait Benhaddou

Offered in the signature Central Holidays style – meticulously planned, locally rooted, and fully customizable – the new Morocco programs range from country-comprehensive, multi-city explorations to relaxed city stays and extended multi-country adventures. Each itinerary is thoughtfully curated by Central Holidays' destination specialists and can be tailored for individuals, groups, and specialty travel segments.

The new collection of Morocco travel itineraries can be explored online at: https://www.centralholidays.com/destination/Morocco?utm_source=NJC&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=Introducing-Morocco&utm_term=Morocco&utm_content=Article.

The announcement follows the company's proven approach to launching new destinations with depth and purpose, similar to its recent Türkiye expansion, and reinforces Central Holidays' commitment to providing travel advisors with distinctive programs supported by expert, on-the-ground teams.

Discover the Magic of Morocco

From the bustling souks of Marrakech and the cinematic kasbahs of the Atlas Mountains to the golden dunes of the Sahara and the coastal charm of Essaouira, Morocco offers a sensory journey unlike anywhere else. Central Holidays' new programs are designed to reveal both the iconic highlights and the hidden corners that most travelers miss, connecting guests with authentic experiences, local traditions, and meaningful cultural encounters.

"Morocco is a destination that truly rewards curiosity," said Mayye Osman, Director of Regional Strategy – Egypt & Gulf Markets. "Every day feels different. One moment you're exploring ancient medinas or sipping mint tea with artisans, and the next you're watching the sun set over the Sahara or wandering through colorful spice markets. Our itineraries are designed to immerse travelers in those moments, allowing them to experience Morocco not just as visitors, but as participants in its living culture."

Introducing Central Holidays' New Morocco Programs

Each new Central Holidays itinerary blends comfort, cultural depth, and seamless logistics, ensuring travelers experience Morocco with confidence and ease.

-- Morocco In-Depth Exploration Programs

Comprehensive itineraries designed for travelers who want to see it all -- combining imperial cities, desert landscapes, coastal towns, and historic sites. Guests can explore Marrakech's lively Jemaa el-Fnaa square, discover Fez's labyrinthine old city, cross the High Atlas Mountains, visit cinematic kasbahs in Ouarzazate, and enjoy unforgettable Sahara desert stays under star-filled skies.

-- City Stay & Cultural Escape Programs

Perfect for travelers seeking a shorter or more relaxed pace, these programs offer focused stays in iconic hubs like Marrakech or Casablanca. Featuring guided sightseeing paired with time at leisure, guests can explore vibrant markets, savor Moroccan cuisine, and enjoy authentic moments with locals at their own rhythm.

-- Extended Multi-Country Journeys

Designed for travelers eager to broaden their horizons, these itineraries combine Morocco with neighboring destinations for a seamless, cross-cultural adventure. These extended experiences deliver the best of North Africa and beyond with curated sightseeing, smooth transitions, and expert coordination throughout.

-- Fully Custom FIT & Group Travel Experiences

Every Morocco program can be personalized, from luxury riad stays and insightful private guides to specialty culinary, cultural, or educational themes -- making them ideal for independent travelers, affinity groups, and custom-designed journeys alike.

Special Travel Advisor Incentive

To celebrate the launch of Morocco as a new destination being offered by the award-winning Central Holidays travel brand, the company is offering travel advisors an exclusive booking incentive, as follows:

Travel Advisors earn an extra $100 Per Person on All New Morocco Bookings

Valid for Morocco bookings requested and deposited after February 1, 2026

Travel must depart by December 31, 2026

Promo Code: WENR100MC must be mentioned at the time of booking

This special cannot be combined with other offers.

Central Holidays is Built for Advisors & Backed by Experts.

Central Holidays continues to operate with an advisor-first philosophy, selling exclusively through travel advisors and serving as an extension of their teams.

"Morocco is exactly the type of destination where advisors benefit from having a trusted partner behind the scenes," said Maria Jose Merino, Vice President Operations & Product Development for Central Holidays. "These are complex itineraries that require local insight, strong relationships, and boots-on-the-ground support. That's where we come in. We work hand-in-hand with advisors, expanding their reach, enhancing their destination knowledge, and giving them the confidence to offer highly specialized, customized experiences their clients simply couldn't arrange alone. When advisors partner with Central Holidays, they gain a full team of experts working for them."

The Central Holidays Difference

Established in 1972, Central Holidays has built its reputation on thoughtful planning, authentic local partnerships, and seamless execution. From the first consultation to travelers' return home, the company's specialists handle every detail, ensuring meaningful journeys and stress-free travel for both advisors and their clients.

With Morocco now joining its expanding global portfolio, Central Holidays continues to open new doors for travelers seeking immersive, story-rich destinations delivered with expertise, care, and confidence.

About Central Holidays:

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.

SOURCE Central Holidays