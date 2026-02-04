Central Holidays Unveils a New Dimension of Experiential Travel with Its Exclusive 2027 Egypt Solar Eclipse Journey and Announces Expanded Role of Egypt Expert Mayye Osman to Further Support Travel Advisors

MOONACHIE, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Holidays, the award-winning travel brand renowned for its destination expertise and immersive, affordable-luxury programs, announces the launch of a newly enhanced and richly curated 2027 Solar Eclipse Experience to Egypt, a once-in-a-lifetime journey that unites one of nature's rarest celestial events with the timeless grandeur of ancient civilization.

Designed for discerning travelers seeking meaning, wonder, and seamless luxury, this exclusive 11-day itinerary invites guests to witness the Total Solar Eclipse on August 2, 2027, from carefully selected vantage points along the Nile – paired with extraordinary cultural exploration, refined accommodations, and deeply immersive sightseeing across Egypt's most iconic destinations.

This thoughtfully orchestrated program features a 3-night stay in Cairo and a 7-night Nile River cruise, offering an unforgettable blend of history, culture, and natural phenomena. Travelers will explore the legendary Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, delve into the treasures of Old Cairo, and visit the Citadel of Saladin before embarking on a scenic cruise through Upper Egypt. Along the way, guests will discover the ancient wonders of Aswan, Kom Ombo, Edfu, Luxor, and the West Bank, all guided by expert Egyptologists who bring Egypt's storied past vividly to life.

A highlight of the journey is the exclusive Total Solar Eclipse viewing experience, complete with expert commentary and professionally arranged observation settings to ensure guests witness this rare cosmic event in comfort and style. The program also includes round-trip domestic flights from Cairo to Aswan and the option to add a once-in-a-lifetime excursion to Abu Simbel.

A Front-Row Seat to History: The Grand Egyptian Museum

Adding another extraordinary dimension to the experience, Central Holidays' Solar Eclipse itinerary includes an insightful visit to the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) – the world's largest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilization. Located near the Pyramids of Giza, the GEM showcases thousands of priceless artifacts and offers travelers a rare opportunity to explore Egypt's heritage in a strikingly modern, purpose-built setting.

With its monumental galleries, cutting-edge design, and proximity to Egypt's most iconic landmarks, the GEM serves as a powerful bridge between ancient and modern Egypt, making it a long-awaited, must-see highlight of this exclusive journey.

A Signature Program Built on In-Country Expertise

With more than 50 years of experience delivering immersive travel programs, Central Holidays brings an unmatched depth of expertise to Egypt. The company's in-country destination management team, dedicated staff, and longstanding local relationships allow it to design highly specialized itineraries that go far beyond standard sightseeing.

"Experiences like our 2027 Solar Eclipse journey to Egypt showcase the core strengths of Central Holidays, bringing together rare global events with extraordinary destinations in a way that is meaningful and meticulously planned in every way," said Adam Greis, General Manager of Central Holidays. "Our reach across Egypt, combined with our in-country offices and dedicated staff, as the headquarters located of our parent company Sakkara Group International, gives us the ability to hand-craft programs that are truly distinctive. For travel advisors, our time-honored history equals reliability that their travelers will always enjoy an unforgettable experience where every detail is thoughtfully delivered."

Expanded Strategic Focus to Support Advisors and Product Growth

As part of its continued investment in Egypt and the Gulf region, Central Holidays is also highlighting the expanded strategic role of Mayye Osman, serving as Director of Regional Strategy – Egypt & Gulf Markets.

In this capacity, Osman works closely with Central Holidays' product development, operations, and sales teams to design unique offerings like the Solar Eclipse program – all while enhancing the tools, training, and educational resources available to travel advisors. Her role encompasses not only in-depth itinerary design and customization but also the development of advisor seminars, webinars, and destination training programs that empower travel professionals to confidently sell these kinds of complex, high-value travel experiences with full support from our destination experts.

"Mayye's regional expertise and firsthand knowledge are instrumental in shaping the future of our Egypt and Gulf programs," added Greis. "Her focus ensures that our product development remains innovative and that our travel advisor partners are equipped with the insights and education they need to successfully grow their business with extraordinary experiences like the 2027 Solar Eclipse."

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience, Fully Customizable

True to Central Holidays' signature approach, the 2027 Solar Eclipse itinerary is fully customizable for individuals and groups, allowing travel advisors to tailor the experience with private excursions, extended stays, or special interest enhancements.

Egypt Solar Eclipse 2027 – 11 Days from $6,999

3-night stay in Cairo

7-night Nile River cruise

Guided visits to the Pyramids of Giza, Sphinx, Grand Egyptian Museum, Old Cairo & Citadel of Saladin

Round-trip domestic flights Cairo–Aswan

Special Total Solar Eclipse viewing experience on August 2, 2027

Expert Egyptologist-guided sightseeing

Optional Abu Simbel excursion

Full itinerary Details can be viewed via the following link: https://www.centralholidays.com/package/EGYPT-SOLAR-ECLIPSE-2027?utm_source=NJC&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=Solar-Eclipse&utm_Term=Egypt&utm_content=Article

Designed for Travel Advisors, Trusted by Travelers

With over five decades of experience and a global destination footprint, Central Holidays continues to serve as a trusted partner for travel advisors seeking highly specialized, high-impact programs. From rare celestial events to immersive cultural journeys, the company provides end-to-end planning, in-country support, and unmatched destination expertise—ensuring every journey is executed with care, authenticity, and excellence.

For more information on the 2027 Solar Eclipse Experience to Egypt, travel advisors may contact [email protected] or reach out directly to Mayye Osman at [email protected]. Advisors interested in partnership opportunities can also contact Margie Bell, Travel Industry Sales Vice President, at [email protected].

About Central Holidays:

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.

