Central Holidays Unveils Exclusive 2027 Sordevolo Product Line Featuring La Passione di Cristo with New Group-Focused Travel Opportunities

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Holidays, award-winning travel company renowned for its brand of affordable-luxury, immersive travel experiences and customized travel programs, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive 2027 Sordevolo Product Line, centered around the internationally acclaimed Passion of Christ of Sordevolo (La Passione di Cristo) in Italy – one of Europe's most moving and authentic religious theatrical traditions.

Central Holidays Unveils Exclusive 2027 Sordevolo Product Line to Italy, Featuring La Passione di Cristo Passion Play Occurring Only Every 5 Years

Similar in tradition to the Oberammergau Passion Play in Germany and performed only once every five years, the Passion Play of Sordevolo in Italy is a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual and cultural experience, brought to life by more than 400 local residents of the Piedmont village. The entire town transforms into ancient Jerusalem, creating a powerful portrayal of Christ's final days. Central Holidays' 2027 Sordevolo programs provide exclusive access to this extraordinary event while seamlessly integrating it into thoughtfully designed Italy itineraries.

With deep roots in Italy and a long-standing relationship with the Sordevolo community, Central Holidays has developed four distinct 2027 Sordevolo travel packages, each offering a different way to experience the Passion Play while exploring Italy's most meaningful religious, cultural, and historic destinations. Full program details are available at: Click for 2027 Central Holidays Sordevolo Product Line.

"Programs like our Sordevolo itineraries represent exactly where Central Holidays excels – creating highly specialized, deeply meaningful travel experiences that simply cannot be replicated without true in-country expertise," said Adam Greis, General Manager of Central Holidays. "With our destination management office in Italy and dedicated staff throughout the country, we have the reach, relationships, and operational strength to deliver extraordinary programs like this with precision and care. For travel advisors, this means confidence. For travelers, it means an unforgettable journey that is seamless, authentic, and profoundly impactful."

New Incentive for Group Bookings: Earn Up to $1,200

To support travel advisors and group organizers, Central Holidays is offering a valuable group booking incentive on all 2027 Italy group programs that include Sordevolo:

$500 gift card for groups of 15 paying passengers

$700 gift card for groups of 16–20 paying passengers

$1,200 gift card for groups of 21+ paying passengers

Terms & Conditions:

Valid on new 2027 bookings deposited by June 30, 2026. A minimum stay of 6 nights in Italy, including at least 3 nights in the Sordevolo area, is required. Promotion is not combinable with other offers. Promo code SRV27IT must be provided at time of booking. Additional restrictions may apply. Call for details and custom quotes.

Expanded Strategic Leadership to Drive Product & Advisor Success

As part of the continued growth of Central Holidays' destination portfolio – and to further support complex, high-value programs such as Sordevolo – the company is also highlighting the expanded strategic role of Roberta Micarelli Yorrie, now serving as Director of Regional Strategy – Italy, France, and Greece.

In this role, Micarelli Yorrie augments her product development responsibilities to include operations and sales, strengthening destination-driven offerings and providing travel advisors with enhanced tools, education, and support. Her focus extends beyond itinerary design to include advisor education through seminars, webinars, and hands-on product training, empowering advisors to work confidently with Central Holidays' destination specialists to customize and sell complex travel programs.

"Roberta's decades of experience in product development and her insightful regional expertise allow us to elevate both our product development and how we support travel advisors," added Greis. "Having her in this new role ensures that programs like Sordevolo are not only outstanding experiences for travelers, but also meticulously planned, well-supported opportunities for advisors to grow their group travel business."

A Trusted Partner for Meaningful Travel

With a time-honored history more than 50 years strong, Central Holidays remains a trusted partner for travel advisors specializing in immersive independent and group travel. Featuring a selection of itineraries that showcase landmark events like Sordevolo, the company provides end-to-end planning, in-country support, and unmatched destination knowledge, ensuring every journey is executed with care, authenticity, and excellence.

For more information on the 2027 Sordevolo Product Line in Italy, group booking incentives, or to begin planning a customized travel program, travel advisors are encouraged to visit https://centralholidays.com/Sordevolo-2027 or contact Central Holidays directly for consultation.

About Central Holidays:

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.

