Central Logic Engages Amendola for Strategic PR and Marketing Strategy and Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announced today that Central Logic has engaged the agency to provide strategic PR and marketing communications services.

Central Logic, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a leader in transfer center technology solutions. Its data-driven transfer center platform ensures patients get access to the right care without delay.

Central Logic is a pioneer in managing patient transfers, founded solely to support this life-saving endeavor. Our flexible, purpose-built solutions provide superior real-time visibility and unmatched business intelligence to optimize command centers. Health systems count on Central Logic to deliver unexpected growth, find new ways to help improve patient outcomes and make their operations more effective. Central Logic works to get patients the right care, at the right place, without delay. (PRNewsfoto/Central Logic)

Central Logic CEO Angie Franks noted that the company's people and products are key to the success of the transfer centers it works with. "The Amendola team understands not only our communications objectives, but also our commitment to driving better clinical outcomes for patients and delivering a financial ROI for our clients. We're excited to work with them to spread that message."

"Central Logic has an experienced leadership team with both business acumen and a deep appreciation of the challenges that providers and referring physicians face, especially when it comes to timely, safe and efficient patient transfers," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "Increasing their share of voice in healthcare through thought leadership, content development and media placements isn't just a PR win for Central Logic, it's a win for all of the hospital and health system leaders who can learn from them."

Amendola will create a comprehensive media relations plan that will include securing media placements to showcase the results Central Logic's partnerships drive. A multi-pronged communications approach will include press releases and media pitches, contributed content, speaking engagements and awards to position the team as subject matter experts and thought leaders. In addition, Amendola will assist with videos and marketing activities to help with lead generation and sales enablement.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and HIT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Central Logic

For health systems, managing patient transfers is a life-saving endeavor. Central Logic is a pioneer in the space and was founded solely to support this mission. Our flexible, purpose-built solutions provide superior real-time visibility and unmatched business intelligence to optimize the operations of health system patient flow command centers. Clients count on Central Logic to deliver strong growth, find new ways to improve patient outcomes and make their operations more effective, today and into the future. Based in Utah, Central Logic is an industry leader with a 96% customer retention rate working to get patients the right care, at the right place, without delay. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com.

