Central Management Company awards Medline primary supplier agreement for medical-surgical products

Medline enters strategic operational, clinical partnership with Louisiana-based skilled nursing provider

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new prime vendor agreement with Louisiana-based Central Management Company. With more than 55 years of experience in the long-term care space, Central Management Company oversees skilled nursing homes, home care agencies and rehabilitation services. Medline will serve as the primary supplier for Central Management Company's 22 skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies across Louisiana.

In this partnership, Central Management Company's facilities will choose from Medline's extensive portfolio of products and differentiated clinical solutions designed to enhance care quality through best practice guidance, education and specialized product solutions. Medline and Central Management Company will work together to provide caregivers with product insights and training aimed at reducing care variation and improving skin health outcomes. The approach involves discovery, planning, seamless implementation and ongoing product support to ensure consistent and effective care. This customer-focused approach helps facilities achieve better outcomes while enhancing caregiver knowledge and confidence.

"This partnership is beneficial to us in that we are receiving personalized customer service, an array of options offered to improve our service to residents, thus improving the quality of their lives and helping us accomplish our mission," said Jamie Shelton, chief operating officer of Central Management Company. "'Improving the Quality of Life' for our residents is our company's mission, and with the help of Medline and their dedication to high quality, cost-effective solutions, it is a win-win for Central Management Company facilities. We anticipate working together as a team with Medline and are looking forward to positive outcomes for both Central Management Company, as well as Medline."

Managing incontinence care

Central Management Company's facilities are utilizing Medline's FitRight® Navigator to ensure residents are in the right type and size of incontinence products, which helps to increase efficiencies and reduce costs. The digital tool incorporates data from Point Click Care's electronic medical record (EMR) system to analyze product fit. The result can be savings on incontinence spend and a better quality of life for residents in the right fit product.

"This partnership between Medline and Central Management Company represents a shared vision to enhance care quality and operational efficiency in long-term and home care settings," said Brad Richoux, corporate accounts director for Medline. "Together, we are committed to equipping facilities with the products and resources needed to deliver consistent, high-quality care to long-term and home care residents in the state of Louisiana."

Learn how Medline works with long-term care providers to improve clinical, financial and operational outcomes

About Medline

Medline is the largest medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions provider serving the entire continuum of care. Through its unique offering of world-class products, supply chain resilience and clinical practice expertise, Medline delivers improved clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs 43,000 people worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

