Central New Jersey Staffing Agency Earns National Mile High Award for Operational Excellence

FRESNO, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, awarded the Mile High Award to Manisha Subramanian, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Edison, during its 2026 Annual Conference.

The Mile High Award recognizes office leaders who elevate performance through disciplined execution, resilience, and sustained operational excellence. The award honors leaders who raise the bar within their markets by building accountable teams, maintaining consistent service standards, and delivering measurable results for clients and candidates alike.

For businesses across Central New Jersey navigating economic uncertainty, labor shortages, and rising workforce costs, Subramanian's leadership represents stability and structured growth. Under her direction, PrideStaff Edison achieved more than 65% revenue growth in 2025, a reflection of both market demand and the office's ability to scale responsibly while maintaining service quality.

Subramanian leads with a metrics-driven approach designed to give employers greater visibility and predictability in their workforce strategy. By translating annual hiring objectives into weekly performance benchmarks, her team can anticipate fluctuations, respond quickly to changing demand, and maintain consistent communication throughout the hiring cycle. For local companies, this means fewer surprises, faster adjustments, and a staffing partnership grounded in measurable performance rather than reactive fixes.

That disciplined approach contributes to the broader strength of the PrideStaff network, which has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award for both Client and Talent satisfaction for a third year. For employers, that recognition reflects a consistent national standard of service quality, responsiveness, and accountability that is reflected locally through leadership that prioritizes results, retention, and long-term workforce stability.

"Strong performance starts with clarity and accountability," said Subramanian. "We set measurable goals, review them weekly, and adjust quickly when the market shifts because our clients depend on reliable hiring outcomes. That discipline allows us to maintain consistent service levels, reduce time-to-fill, and help businesses stay fully staffed even during periods of rapid growth. Our focus is simple: deliver the right people at the right time so our clients can operate with confidence."

PrideStaff Co-CEO Mike Aprile noted that Subramanian's leadership reflects the type of operational discipline that strengthens the entire network. "Manisha leads with structure, transparency, and high standards," said Aprile. "Her ability to grow responsibly while maintaining service excellence demonstrates what the Mile High Award represents. She is elevating performance in a way that benefits clients, candidates, and the broader community."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff