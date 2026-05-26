PrideStaff Announces Relocation to a New Visalia Office

VISALIA, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Visalia office to a new, expanded space. The move reflects the office's continued growth and commitment to better serving clients and candidates throughout the Central Valley.

The new office is located at 627 North Akers Street, Visalia, CA, offering improved accessibility and a more modern environment designed to enhance the experience for job seekers and employers alike.

The relocation allows the Visalia team to expand its operations while maintaining its focus on delivering personalized staffing solutions across a wide range of industries, including administrative, light industrial, accounting, and finance roles through PrideStaff Financial.

"Relocating to this new space is an exciting step forward for our team and the community we serve," said Daren Kneeland, Owner/Strategic-Partner, PrideStaff Visalia. "This move allows us to support our clients' evolving workforce needs better while creating a more welcoming environment for candidates pursuing new opportunities. We're proud to continue growing with PrideStaff's support and bringing even greater value to the Visalia market."

"The Visalia office has demonstrated a strong commitment to service excellence and consistent growth," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "This new location positions Daren and his team to build on that success and further deliver on Our Mission to 'consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'"

The new location underscores PrideStaff's ongoing investment in its offices nationwide, ensuring franchisees have the resources, infrastructure, and support needed to thrive in competitive local markets while contributing to the company's national footprint.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff