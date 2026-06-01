PrideStaff Fresno, Modesto, and Visalia Offices Named Best of Central California Award Winners for 11th Year

FRESNO, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, announced that its Fresno, Modesto, and Visalia offices have been named winners of the 2026 Best of Central California Award in the staffing agency category. This marks the 11th time the offices have earned the honor and their fifth consecutive year receiving the award.

The Best of Central California Award recognizes businesses based on customer satisfaction, service excellence, and community impact, as determined by votes from local residents. PrideStaff's Central California offices are consistently recognized for delivering tailored workforce solutions and maintaining strong relationships with clients and job seekers.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from the communities we serve," said Daren and Terri Kneeland, Owners/Strategic-Partners of PrideStaff Visalia. "It reflects the trust we've built locally and the pride we take in delivering results every day. We're grateful for the continued support and proud to be part of the PrideStaff network."

"We're honored to receive this award again," said Area VP Sean Akin of PrideStaff Fresno and PrideStaff Modesto. "Sustaining this level of performance takes a focused team and a shared commitment to client success. PrideStaff's support allows us to consistently deliver value in a competitive market."

"Achieving this milestone for 11 years—and five consecutive years—is a testament to the leadership and consistency of these teams," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Their ability to earn ongoing community recognition speaks volumes about how they live out Our Mission to 'consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' We're proud to celebrate their continued success."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff