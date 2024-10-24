Central Texas MLS is the Latest to Join RentSpree's MLS Partnership Program

CTXMLS is the seventh organization in the state to partner with RentSpree

Through its partnerships, RentSpree's reach in the state totals nearly 100,000 agents

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree, the top-rated provider of rental software in the U.S., today announced its seventh partnership in Texas, this time with Central Texas MLS (CTXMLS), serving its more than 7,700 members. Through its collaborations with multiple listing services, RentSpree's total reach in the state has grown to nearly 100,000 agents.

Today's news comes on the heels of RentSpree's partnership announcement with the San Antonio Board of REALTORS® (SABOR) in June. RentSpree is also the preferred rental software provider for Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) and Unlock MLS (formerly ABoR) in Austin. RentSpree's other partnerships in the state include the Greater McAllen Association of REALTORS® (GMAR), the Corpus Christi Association of REALTORS® and The Bryan-College Station Regional Association of REALTORS®.

"We continue to grow our partnerships in the important Texas rental market, making our innovative rental solutions available to even more agents in the region," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO and Co-Founder of RentSpree. "Our integration streamlines the entire process, making rentals very easy to work with."

RentSpree's tenant screening feature will integrate seamlessly with CTXMLS's listing module, and agents can easily opt-in to screen tenants via the integration. The new functionality, provided at no cost to CTXMLS subscribers, aims to simplify rental management by reducing unnecessary and time-consuming back-and-forth.

"The Central Texas housing market remains healthy," said Beckie Whittier, CEO of CTXMLS. "It's important for our members to be equipped not only to navigate the sought-after for-sale segment but also to seamlessly integrate rentals into their business. By supporting them with the right tools and resources, we can help agents better serve their clients while opening up new opportunities for themselves."

This latest partnership comes at a pivotal time in the Texas' housing market. The state's population growth is one of the fastest in the U.S., according to data by the Texas Demographic Center. The rental segment in the Texas' central region has experienced booming construction, with new supply unlikely to slow down until at least 2026. The outlook points to continued growth in the 'Texas Triangle.'

About RentSpree:

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over two million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Visit https://www.rentspree.com for more information.

About Central Texas MLS:

Central Texas MLS (CTXMLS) consists of five shareholders, including Fort Hood Area Association of REALTORS®, Four Rivers Association of REALTORS®, Temple-Belton Board of REALTORS®, Williamson County Association of REALTORS®, and Victoria Area Association of REALTORS®. Visit https://ctxmls.com/ for more information.

SOURCE RentSpree