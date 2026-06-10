Centric Confirmed as Dassault Systèmes' PLM Standard for Consumer Goods & Retail (CPGR)

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that its parent company, Dassault Systèmes, endorses Centric PLM as the preferred solution for Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail (CPGR). Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization.

CPGR - Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes' Centric brand delivers integrated, AI-powered enterprise solutions in the fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food, beverage, cosmetics, personal care and multi-category retail sectors. More than 2,900 customers worldwide in more than 65 countries use Centric solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals. Customers include LVMH, Carrefour, Walmart, The Magnum Ice Cream Company, JM Smucker, RITUALS, Robertet, The Body Shop, Hugo Boss, Levi Strauss & Co. and Tsingtao Brewery Co, Ltd.

In the past five years, Centric Software's customer base in the Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail industry has gained substantial traction with a growth rate of 120%, gaining approximately 100 customers across the globe. This cements its presence as a major player in this arena due to solving industry-specific imperatives unique to CPG. More explicitly, Centric PLM:

Streamlines compliance with evolving domestic and global regulations, improving traceability for ingredients and materials, strengthening audit readiness and reducing the risk of recalls or market withdrawal. Accelerates time to market to capture fast-moving consumer trends, reducing cycle time for reformulations, packaging updates and product launches across channels. Improves margin control—important for cost-sensitive categories like food & beverage—by increasing visibility into raw material costs, supplier pricing and formula yield to protect profitability. Enables faster innovation in an extremely competitive market, improving cross-functional collaboration among R&D, quality, packaging and procurement to accelerate new product development. Manage formulations, ingredients and nutrition and regulatory calculations alongside BOMs and specifications, ensuring accurate allergen management, consistent labeling and faster approval workflows.

Centric Software customers have seen up to: 38% faster product development cycles,

10% revenue increase from new products, 90% reduction in regulatory analysis time and 50% reduction in product costing process time.

From global luxury maisons to fast-moving consumer brands, industry leaders rely on Centric solutions to uphold the highest standards while accelerating innovation and support the joint Dassault Systèmes-Centric Software strategy.

"In the luxury sector, operational excellence, transparency and end-to-end traceability are imperatives throughout the entire product development lifecycle. Centric PLM strategically unifies creative, technical and operational teams on a singular, high-performance platform, thereby ensuring the highest standards of consistency across the entire value chain. In an increasingly complex landscape, shaped by significant business shifts and major technological disruptions, developing, maintaining and continuously enhancing a PLM platform for the luxury industry represents a critical and far-reaching challenge. We are confident that this alignment with Dassault Systèmes reinforces Centric Software's position to manage this technological transformation effectively."

- Franck Le Moal, LVMH Group IT & Technology Director, LVMH

"As a fast-growing rising force in the global color cosmetics industry, SHEGLAM scales across multiple channels. Centric PXM builds a critical product data foundation for our digital operations and enables flexible adaptation to complex business scenarios. Rooted in a professional collaboration experience, we place full trust in Centric's solutions. We also anticipate deep synergy between Dassault Systèmes and Centric—this synergy will deliver targeted digital enablement for cosmetics enterprises and fuel our sustained, steady growth."

- Zhou Jinjian, Head of Digitalization, SHEGLAM

"By selecting Centric PLM, we're positioning ourselves to streamline product development and enable more agile, enterprise-wide decision-making in response to evolving consumer demands. We expect to improve innovation planning and drive efficiency while maintaining greater control to support sustainable growth."

- JM Smucker

"With Centric PLM, we centralized and integrated our global product data as 'Single Source of Truth', improved the operational efficiency of the new product development process, continuously enhanced our product differentiation advantages and ensured Regulatory compliance and high quality. Over the past years, H&H Group has steadily advanced and expanded its digital transformation. We look forward to the close collaboration between Dassault Systèmes and Centric PLM, which will provide more comprehensive digital support."

- H&H Group

"Increasing product complexity and evolving regulations push us to continuously elevate innovation and operational excellence. Centric PLM provides the visibility and alignment we need from strategy through commercialization, and Dassault Systèmes' endorsement reinforces the platform's strategic strength for our industry."

- Mauro Maccagnani, Group Chief Information Technology Officer, Intercos Group.

"The Generative Economy demands holistic innovation. While other companies offer point solutions, Dassault Systèmes addresses the whole picture - transforming scattered signals into coherent decisions at an enterprise scale," said Elisa Prisner, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Industry, Marketing and Transformation, Dassault Systèmes. "Consumer goods companies shouldn't have to choose between speed and safety, innovation and compliance, consumer appeal and industrial reality. We are positioning Centric as the strategic PLM solution for the connected consumer goods enterprise, integrating product portfolio management with research, development and manufacturing."

Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software says, "We are thrilled and grateful for the adoption of Centric as the PLM Leader in the CPG & Retail sectors. Major retail, food & beverage and cosmetics & personal care companies have successfully embraced Centric Software solutions that are uniquely tailored to serve these demanding verticals. We are excited to empower even more brands and retailers to accelerate innovation, planning, product development, compliance and sourcing."

For more information or to request a personalized demo of Centric PLM for food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care or grocery, click below to learn how to boost efficiency, reduce time to market and improve profitability,

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Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides the market-leading AI-enabled product lifecycle management platform for food & beverage manufacturers, grocery, brands and multi-category retailers. As experts in all fast-moving consumer goods, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, package, assort and sell products. Centric Software solutions optimize the product portfolio, harmonize product offers and streamline product development by speeding time to market and innovation while enhancing quality control and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.





the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.





is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.





leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.



is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.





pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software