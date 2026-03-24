Centric Shoppingfeed Partners With Temu to Enable Scalable Growth for Sellers

With Centric Shoppingfeed fully live on Temu, sellers can manage their product listings, inventory and orders more efficiently as they expand into new markets

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that Temu, the global e-commerce company, has partnered with Centric Shoppingfeed® to support sellers with opportunities for greater efficiency and scalable growth.

Temu

The partnership connects Temu's marketplace with Centric Shoppingfeed's technology platform, enabling sellers to manage their product listings, inventory and orders more efficiently as they expand into new markets. With the service now live, merchants using Centric Shoppingfeed can connect to Temu while maintaining consistency across their broader multichannel operations.

Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Home, consumer electronics, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail companies can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Designed to reduce operational complexity for sellers, the solution streamlines catalog management and stock synchronization, allowing businesses to focus more on growth and less on manual processes. Centric Shoppingfeed supports more than 1,000 global sales and marketing channels, including over 200 online marketplaces and 800 product distribution and promotion tools such as Google Shopping, Meta, Criteo and Awin.

Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software says, "We are very pleased that Temu has partnered with Centric Software to enable scaling for both Temu and its sellers through smooth onboarding and automation of tasks. We are excited about further synergies between our two companies and are thrilled to support Temu's continued, rapid growth trajectory."

The full rollout of the Centric Shoppingfeed integration aligns with Temu's wider efforts to open its platform to Europe-based sellers. Temu has expanded its Local Seller Program in more than 20 European markets, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium. Over time, the company expects up to 80% of its European sales to be fulfilled locally.

"As more European sellers join Temu, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to manage their operations," says a Temu spokesperson. "Working with Centric Shoppingfeed means our sellers can connect once and keep everything in sync, which frees them up to focus on growing their business."

Centric Software is aligned with Temu's growth strategy in multiple areas. By combining Centric's AI technology with Temu's e-commerce expertise, the two parties have the potential to explore a new generation of intelligent retail models, setting a higher benchmark for local businesses and the cross-border e-commerce industry.

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Temu (temu.com)

Temu is a global e-commerce platform that connects consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to offering affordable, quality products that help customers live better lives.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXMTM, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts Centric Software:

Celia Newhouse, Global Communications Director

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Nav Sangha, Americas

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Stephanie Dullin-Brule, EMEA

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Kristine Kim, APAC

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SOURCE Centric Software