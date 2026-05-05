Edwards Garment Replaces Legacy System with Centric PLM to Accelerate Product Development and Improve Visibility

Historic North American uniform provider modernizes product creation with Centric Software

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that Edwards Garment has selected Centric PLM™ to drive product development efficiency and visibility. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Edwards Garment

Founded in 1867, Edwards Garment is a uniform and apparel company serving distributors across North America. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the company provides professional workwear for industries including transit, security, healthcare administration, hospitality and corporate environments. Its portfolio spans polos, dress shirts, suits, pants, skirts and customized apparel programs produced through a design division in Vancouver, Canada.

As Edwards Garment expanded, limitations in its previous PLM system created inefficiencies in development. Manual data entry and repetitive tasks slowed timelines and increased the risk of errors. "When I joined the company a few years ago, my biggest struggle was adding a point of measure as it came in without the grade or tolerance. We had to fill it in manually, which can cause errors," says Barb Kuphal, Senior Technical Services Manager at Edwards Garment. She adds that delays were especially problematic in a fast-moving market. "That's too long in an industry where speed to market is top of mind. We need it done and we need it done quickly."

After evaluating several vendors, Edwards Garment selected Centric PLM based on positive industry feedback, system flexibility and alignment with internal needs. "We always do research behind each system," Kuphal explains. "I know two companies currently that use Centric and they both had good things to say." Demonstrations also highlighted capabilities that match real workflows. "They have multiple views, so if one person wants to view their tracking one way and if someone else wants to do it a different direction the flexibility is there."

Edwards Garment expects efficiency gains through reduced manual work, improved visibility and streamlined coordination across teams. The system will be used by merchandising, technical design, quality assurance and external vendors, with marketing teams accessing product data for launches. "I'm hoping for at least 20% time savings just by avoiding all the extra clicks," Kuphal says. "Anything to improve our efficiency will be a benefit."

Looking ahead, the company sees Centric PLM as a foundation for improved collaboration across locations and stronger control of product information. "We're approaching 50,000 SKUs across roughly 320 styles," says Bryan Kiel, Director of Marketing at Edwards Garment. Migrating thousands of specifications into a single platform will streamline communication with partners and enable faster decision-making.

"We are delighted to partner with Edwards Garment, a company with more than 150 years of history and a strong reputation in the highly specialized uniform industry," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "Centric PLM delivers the visibility and structure required to drive precision, quality and speed across complex uniform programs."

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Edwards Garment is the first-choice, full-service brand that helps organizations bring their brands to life by offering ready-to-ship or custom order uniforms. Established in 1867, the company provides full solutions for uniform programs, including product, decoration and fulfillment services to support businesses of all sizes in their apparel needs. Edwards' products and services are key to multiple industries including assisted living, non-clinical healthcare, private security, transit, food service, hotels/lodging, casinos, retail, major events (theme parks, stadiums, arenas) and other industries. We want people to go to work and play looking great and feeling engaged. Inspired by timeless styles, Edwards' products are available through our worldwide network of over 8,000 distributors. Learn more about our ready-to-ship uniforms by visiting us online at www.edwardsgarment.com or our true custom uniforms by visiting edwardsx.com.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software