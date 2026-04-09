INUIKII Successfully Implements Centric PLM On Scope, On Time and On Budget

Swiss premium footwear brand centralizes product information with Centric Software to improve collaboration and transparency across teams and suppliers

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that INUIKII has gone live with Centric PLM™ to strengthen product data management and streamline collaboration across internal teams and suppliers. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products such as fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home and related goods like cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

INUIKII

Founded in 2013 and based in Switzerland, INUIKII is a family-owned footwear brand rooted in Swiss design values, with sustainability at its core. Established with the ambition to merge functionality and comfort with a fashion-forward aesthetic, the brand has since evolved into a year-round label offering seasonal collections for men, women and children. INUIKII operates in the premium segment and produces several hundred SKUs each year, sourcing 90% of its materials and carrying out 60% of its production in Europe and 40% in Asia. The brand collaborates with an international network of over 50 material suppliers, along with multiple manufacturers for footwear and garments, while continuously enhancing supply chain transparency.

As INUIKII's collections expanded and SKU complexity increased, product data was scattered across spreadsheets, emails and individual tools. This fragmentation reduced transparency across teams, while also complicating communication with suppliers. To address this growing complexity, INUIKII set out to establish a single source of truth for product information and collaboration, laying the groundwork for a scalable operational foundation with Centric PLM across the entire product lifecycle.

"Centric stood out thanks to its deep fashion and footwear industry expertise, as well as its reputation—many of our suppliers were already familiar with it," says Alessio Maag, Co-Founder and Chief Production Officer at INUIKII. "Centric PLM's flexibility, scalability and strong industry references gave us confidence it would support both our current needs and future ambitions."

After a rigorous selection process, INUIKII moved from project kick-off to go-live in just seven months. The implementation followed a phased approach, with INUIKII and Centric first establishing core product data and seasonal workflows before expanding functionality once the foundation was in place. INUIKII has now begun onboarding suppliers, marking the next phase in strengthening collaboration and supporting more efficient decision-making.

"Centric PLM has been one of, if not the smoothest implementation, I've been through, with scope, timing and budget all managed well," says Maag. "The phased approach enabled us to manage change while maintaining day-to-day operations and teams are already seeing advantages from working with a single source of truth." As supplier onboarding progresses, INUIKII expects to see further gains in efficiency and cycle time, building momentum for the next stage of its PLM journey.

Looking forward, INUIKII plans to expand its use of Centric PLM to new categories, strengthen sustainability tracking and connect additional tools into a broader digital ecosystem. The goal is to create a connected environment rather than isolated tools, taking a step-by-step approach as the brand continues to evolve its product operations.

Drawing on its experience, INUIKII encourages other footwear brands embarking on a PLM transformation to define their objectives early and avoid trying to do everything at once. "Invest time in change management and involve key users from the start. A PLM implementation is not just an IT project; it is a transformation of how you work. The more aligned your teams are, the more value you will unlock."

"INUIKII's go-live marks an important milestone in its digital transformation journey," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "We're pleased to support INUIKII as they continue to modernize their product operations and position the brand for long-term growth with Centric PLM."

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INUIKII (inuikii.com)

INUIKII is a Swiss premium footwear brand that combines functionality, comfort and bold design. With seasonal collections spanning winter and beyond, the brand supports international growth through a global partner network and direct-to-consumer channels.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software