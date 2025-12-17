Centric Software's end-to-end product concept-to-commercialization platform powers better products, smarter assortments, sharper pricing and faster time to launch

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that it is exhibiting at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show at the Javits Center in New York City, from January 11 - 13, 2026. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Centric Software Accelerates Retail Performance with AI-Powered Solutions at NRF 2026

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is the world's largest retail trade association. Every year, NRF Retail's Big Show provides the opportunity for retailers and vendors to meet and exchange ideas, catch up on the latest trends, experience technological and digital innovations for today's and tomorrow's challenges impacting the retail industry.

Buying a product has become an increasingly blended journey: 64% of consumers still visit stores weekly, yet discovery and decision-making happen across a multitude of channels including brick & mortar, marketplaces, e-commerce and social of course. Consumers expect curated assortments with some demanding personalized products and consistent product information across their omnichannel experience. With global online sales set to grow from $4.4 trillion to $6.8 trillion by 2028, e-commerce and social media sales are becoming the norm while brick & mortar remains a standard; retailers need unified, accurate product data and agile go-to-market processes to keep pace.

Centric Software will be showcasing the latest capabilities of its flagship platform, Centric PLM™ along with its suite of end-to-end product concept-to-e-commerce solutions:

Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to sell faster and smarter across all channels.

Actual Centric Software customers have seen results like speeding time to market by 60%, lowering costs by 15%, increasing productivity by up to 50%. A repeat winner of several awards and numerous other accolades including recently being named a Leader and Ace Performer in the 2025 SPARK (Strategic Performance, Assessment and Ranking) Matrix by QKS Group®, Centric Software is recognized by consumer products industry organizations and consumer goods retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes alike.

20,000+ brands bring products to market with Centric Software solutions. Centric customers from wide-ranging verticals praise the different digital, AI-powered solutions:

"The greatest benefit is having complete visibility of all information that's instantly shared with everyone involved," says Jun Kato, General Manager for DX Promotion at Onward Holdings, Co, Ltd.

"Centric Software felt like the right fit from day one: they have a deep understanding of sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. They asked the right questions, configured the system to match our processes closely, and their consistent follow through has reinforced the partnership between Centric and Wilson." says Susie White, Senior Director of Business Transformation at Wilson.

Centric's market-driven AI-infused solutions bring tangible results and significant efficiency benefits to companies from varied consumer goods industries.

"With the rise of Agentic e-commerce, Tariffs challenges and speed to market pressures, Centric Software AI Planning, Pricing, PLM, PXM solutions enable consumer goods brands, retailers and manufacturers to get the right products to the right place at the right time and at the right price across multiple channels," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "Centric has always been at the forefront of innovation, developing features and capabilities hand-in-hand with our customers for 20+ years to deliver real value and the tools for retailers to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market."

With end-to-end product solutions in play for tens of thousands of brands, Centric Software has it covered. Visit Booth #6505 to view a demo of the power of AI in retail.

See Centric Software's AI-Powered Solutions in Action at NRF 2026, Booth #6505

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software