Iconic Italian luxury fashion brand adopts Centric PLM and Centric Visual Boards to create a single source of truth and accelerate time-to-market

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that Valentino, the most established Italian Maison de Couture, has selected Centric PLM™ and Centric Visual Boards™ to strengthen its digital transformation strategy. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Valentino Partners with Centric Software to Streamline Product Development, Improve Collaboration and Power Strategic Initiatives

Founded in Rome in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Maison Valentino is an enduring symbol of Italian excellence, creativity and uniqueness. Its collections include Haute Couture, women's and men's ready-to-wear, Valentino Garavani Accessories, Valentino Eyewear and Valentino Beauty by L'Oréal. Maison Valentino has a brand presence in over 90 countries globally, with over 500 points of sale and more than 230 directly operated boutiques.

As part of a broader digital transformation initiative, Valentino needed a single, actionable source of truth to power agility, efficiency and data-driven workflows. Valentino searched for a product lifecycle management (PLM) solution to streamline product development, costing and pricing, while enabling rapid, data-informed decision-making across multiple categories.

"We chose Centric PLM because it offers advanced, category-specific capabilities for all our product lines including apparel and accessories and has a proven track record with global luxury brands," says Paolo Brichese, Group CFO at Valentino SpA. "Centric Software's clear deployment methodology and seamless integration with our existing systems made it the strongest choice for Valentino."

Expanding on Centric PLM, which will engage 400+ global users across key strategic functions, Valentino will also implement Centric Visual Boards—a visually interactive assortment-management solution that connects real-time product, financial and sales data directly into the showroom platform. "Centric Visual Boards will enhance both internal presentations and buyer-facing content, driving stronger alignment across assortments and creative direction," says Brichese.

"The partnership with Centric Software marks a new chapter of digital transformation for Valentino," adds Brichese. "We have already established a highly collaborative and trusted relationship with the Centric team, who are ensuring a smooth implementation and rapid time to value."

"We are honored Valentino selected Centric Software and welcome them to the family of leading global luxury brands leveraging Centric solutions to power digital transformation," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "Valentino's creative spirit and high standards of excellence will inspire continuous innovation."

Valentino (www.valentino.com)

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

