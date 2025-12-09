Centric Software Named Leader and Ace Performer in 2025 SPARK Matrix for Retail PLM

Customer-validated leadership highlights Centric Software's innovation, agility and measurable impact in driving digital transformation for global retailers and brands

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is thrilled to announce that it has been named both the 2025 Technology Leader and Ace Performer in the QKS SPARK Matrix™: Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) 2025 report. The recognition celebrates Centric Software's growing momentum in the retail and consumer goods sectors and highlights exceptional customer satisfaction, innovation velocity and business impact.

Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

The QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ offers an in-depth analysis of global PLM solution providers, evaluating technology excellence and customer impact across innovation, scalability, usability, customer experience and market presence. The 2025 Retail PLM report highlights Centric Software's strengths in AI-driven innovation, customer satisfaction and time-to-value, reaffirming the company's position as a trusted partner driving measurable transformation for consumer goods retailers and brands worldwide.

Building on this recognition, Centric PLM™ empowers retailers, manufacturers and brands to streamline product development, connect cross-functional teams and make smarter, data-driven decisions. With deep integrations across 3D design tools, planning, sourcing and merchandising systems, Centric PLM delivers a single source of truth that accelerates innovation, strengthens collaboration and shortens time to market. Embedded AI and advanced analytics enhance decision-making across the product lifecycle, driving greater agility, profitability and sustainability. The result is tangible business impact, with customers achieving up to 60% faster time-to-market, 50% gains in productivity and 10-15% margin improvements, alongside reductions of up to 50% in sampling costs and measurable improvements in product quality and sustainability performance.

Key highlights from the QKS SPARK Matrix™: Retail PLM 2025 Report include:

Exceptional customer satisfaction and implementation excellence scores, validated by direct customer feedback.

Recognition for agility, configurability and seamless integration across retail systems.

Significant year-over-year improvement in positioning, reflecting rapid innovation and tangible ROI.

Alignment with sustainability and digital product creation initiatives that support modern, connected retail ecosystems.

As part of the evaluation process, Centric PLM customers shared detailed feedback, reflecting the strong, long-term partnerships Centric has built across the retail industry. Although individual responses were not shared with Centric, numerous customer success stories published on its website demonstrate how Centric solutions deliver real business value. As Mr. Li, IT Director of Product Development and Procurement Supply, at Skechers China, explains, "Centric PLM provides critical data for supply chain alignment, sales forecasting and inventory optimization. With centralized brand material library management, we now have a robust data backbone that informs business decisions and strengthens market strategy."

This recognition follows Centric Software's recent distinction as Leader and Ace Performer in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Process Industries PLM, underscoring its cross-industry leadership and technology depth.

"Being named both Leader and Ace Performer by QKS Group is a testament to the close partnership we share with our customers, the dedication of our team and Centric's focus on the consumer goods and retail industry", says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "Our mission is to enable brands, retailers and manufacturers to operate with greater agility, precision and creativity. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering measurable results and lasting value through continuous innovation."

View the QKS SPARK Matrix™

See Centric Software's AI-Powered Solutions in Action at NRF 2026, Booth #6505

Learn more about Centric Software

Request a demo

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

