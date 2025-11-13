Centric's platform connects data, forecasting and market intelligence to balance margin, market needs and consumer demand

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is thrilled to introduce new innovations with the launch of its AI-powered end-to-end price management capabilities, empowering brands and retailers to optimize pricing strategies, protect margins and stay competitive amid rising tariffs, cost pressures and market volatility. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Centric Software Launches AI-Powered End-to-End Price Management to Navigate Tariff Pressures and Maximize Margins

Price management from Centric Software is a complete, end-to-end pricing workflow—spanning pre-season initial price setting, in-season adjustments and promotions and end-of-season markdown optimization—all within one connected platform. It empowers brands and retailers to centralize pricing strategies and streamline cross-functional collaboration, ensuring consistent execution across regions, channels and product hierarchies. The result is increased operational efficiency, accelerated pricing decisions and stronger alignment across teams, driving margin protection, minimizing errors and reinforcing brand integrity at scale.

Today's retail environment is being reshaped by external pressures such as tariff volatility, supply chain disruption and rapidly shifting consumer behavior. Within this context, pricing teams face five critical process challenges that limit their ability to respond effectively to market change:

Disconnected data: Internal cost and margin data are not linked to external market and competitor insights. Fragmented processes: Pricing still depends on manual work and siloed tools across global and local teams. Lifecycle blind spots: Limited visibility across pre-season, in-season and end-of-season performance. Channel and market complexity: Maintaining consistency across stores, e-commerce and marketplaces is increasingly difficult. Lack of prescriptive insight: Without integrated forecasting, pricing remains reactive, risking margin erosion and over-discounting.

Centric Software connects these fragmented elements into a single, actionable version of the truth, delivering:

Price management: Centralize and streamline pricing strategies across channels, regions and product families to ensure consistency, accuracy and alignment with business goals.

Centralize and streamline pricing strategies across channels, regions and product families to ensure consistency, accuracy and alignment with business goals. AI forecasting for pricing (Pre-season): Use embedded AI to predict demand and price sensitivity before the season starts, optimize initial price points and markdown strategies with data-backed insights to maximize revenue and sell through.

Use embedded AI to predict demand and price sensitivity before the season starts, optimize initial price points and markdown strategies with data-backed insights to maximize revenue and sell through. Competitive pricing: Stay ahead of market trends by dynamically analyzing competitor prices to maintain positioning, drive consumer value and protect profitability.

Stay ahead of market trends by dynamically analyzing competitor prices to maintain positioning, drive consumer value and protect profitability. Lifecycle pricing: Manage pricing across the entire product lifecycle, from launch to markdown to clearance, leveraging analytics and automation, including price elasticity modeling and cannibalization avoidance, to optimize pricing decisions at every stage and protect margins.

Manage pricing across the entire product lifecycle, from launch to markdown to clearance, leveraging analytics and automation, including price elasticity modeling and cannibalization avoidance, to optimize pricing decisions at every stage and protect margins. Market intelligence: Integrate external market data, consumer trends, competitor activity and economic indicators to empower pricing strategies with actionable, contextual insights.

"Tariff volatility and inflation have amplified the pressure on retail margins worldwide," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "Price management transforms how pricing decisions are made, from reactive to proactive, by combining internal data, forecasting and market intelligence. It enables brands and retailers to respond strategically to tariff impacts, protect margins and maintain competitiveness across all markets."

To experience price management in action, join our live webinar "Smarter Pricing Strategies: Balancing Margin, Market and Consumer Demand" on November 25, 2025 and explore how AI-powered pricing delivers confident, connected decisions at every stage of the product lifecycle.

In this session, Priscilla Fearn Kory, Product Manager for Centric Pricing & Inventory and Riccardo Proni, Vice President of R&D for Centric Planning, will demonstrate how leading brands are uniting internal performance data with external market insights to protect margins, enhance competitiveness and respond dynamically to market shifts.

https://www.centricsoftware.com/events/smarter-pricing-strategies-balancing-margin-market-and-consumer-demand/

