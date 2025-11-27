Premium golf apparel brand to streamline product development, enhance communication and save time with Centric Software partnership

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that Summit Golf Brands, a premium golf apparel brand, has selected Centric PLM™ to drive growth and power efficiency. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, market, sell and replenish fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care products as well as multi-category retail, to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Summit Golf Brands Selects Centric PLM to Drive Growth and Power Innovation

Formed in 2004 and headquartered in New York, New York, Summit Golf Brands is a Leader in Premium Golf Apparel. Summit Golf Brands is known for its portfolio of brands including B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene and a global wholesale network spanning 25 countries with more than 3,500 premier clubs and resorts. The company has warehouse and production facilities in Wisconsin that are recognized for high-quality fulfilment and superior decoration capabilities.

In response to rapid growth, tariff fluctuations and workflow challenges, Summit Golf Brands sought a digital transformation solution to keep pace with growth and drive agility.

Kris Wortman, Chief of Staff at Summit Golf Brands explains, "We've been very successful using spreadsheets for years but now that we're growing at the rate we are, we need to be more efficient with our time, talent and resources."

Summit Golf Brands embarked on the search for a PLM solution to streamline product development, enhance collaboration and deliver real-time costing scenarios without compromising product quality. The decision to move forward with Centric PLM was driven by its highly visual and design-friendly features, robust functionality, tariff management tools and industry expertise.

"We started the search for a PLM solution about seven months ago and it has been a labor of thorough investigation," shares Wortman. "We went through several demonstrations of Centric PLM with our design, production and technical teams and kept coming back to it. It was the most robust, innovative and scalable solution we felt we could grow with."

The implementation will be phased, beginning with one of its key brands and eventually expanding to all. Key objectives include streamlining product development, reducing manual work, powering SKU rationalization and enhancing visibility with real-time reporting. Summit Golf Brands expects greater efficiency and creativity with Centric Visual Boards™ design features as well as enhanced agility to respond to changing tariffs.

"We've been growing very quickly. Having a centralized source of information will free our teams to focus on design and innovation," says Wortman. "Our goal is to be innovative, modern and relevant and we are confident that Centric PLM will enable us to continue to do that at scale."

Wortman expands on PLM's tariff response tools. "You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow with regard to tariffs or any trade policy and responding to that has been very intense across departments – we think implementing Centric PLM's tariff program will ease that," she says.

Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software says, "We are thrilled that Summit Golf Brands selected Centric PLM as its digital foundation to scale, innovate and navigate market challenges. We look forward to their continued success and a long-term partnership with this leading premium golf apparel brand."

Summit Golf Brands (www.summitgolfbrands.com)

Summit Golf Brands is a leading provider of premium golf apparel, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation and style. With a portfolio of iconic brands including B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene. Summit Golf Brands continues to set the standard for performance-driven, fashion-forward golf apparel. Their wholesale distribution network extends across 25 countries and encompasses over 3,500 premier clubs and resorts worldwide. Summit Golf Brands stands out for its vertical integration, ensuring unparalleled fulfillment and product decoration capabilities. This is made possible through the utilization of over 200 embroidery heads, housed within their expansive facilities spanning more than 75,000 square feet, located in both Madison and Barneveld, Wisconsin. For more information, visit bdraddy.com, zerorestriction.com and fairwayandgreene.com and follow their brands on Instagram: @bdraddy, @zerorestriction and @fairwayandgreene.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

