Centric Software to Showcase AI-Powered Solutions Driving Measurable Retail Impact at NRF 2026

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that it is exhibiting at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show at the Javits Center in New York City, from January 11—13, 2026. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. At the show, Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is the world's largest retail trade association. In 2026, it is featuring the 'AI Stage' to expose attendees to actionable insights for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies into business strategies.

Centric Software will be showcasing its flagship Centric PLM™ solution as well as AI-powered Centric Planning™, Centric Pricing & Inventory™, Centric Market Intelligence™, Centric Visual Boards™ and Centric PXM™. These solutions underscore the company's overarching theme 'AI with Intent,' reflecting a focused, human-centered approach to AI. Centric Software moves beyond AI as a buzzword, emphasizing purposeful, measurable applications that unite people, data and technology to deliver real business outcomes.

To have a transformative effect on a company, AI needs three things: First, to work in conjunction with human Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) that bring expertise and best-practices knowledge. Second, AI must then convert that knowledge into AI algorithms and third, it requires high-quality training data.

Many brands and retailers struggle with the data piece. Faced with huge volumes of information scattered across disconnected systems, businesses often don't know where to begin or how to transform that data into insight. Centric Software's integrated architecture bridges this gap, bringing structure, governance and context to every data point so AI can surface relevant, timely results and guide confident decision making.

Underneath it all, a strong foundation is required. Centric PLM provides the foundation for AI, structuring product, supplier and operational data within a trusted domain model that eliminates silos and ensures data integrity across regions and teams. This unified environment allows Centric's AI to operate with true intent, analyzing, learning and optimizing in context, so insights translate directly into measurable business value.

Embedded across Centric Software solutions, AI:

Aggregates the data

Streamlines processes to go faster

Provides the best tools to make data-based decisions

Automate those decisions

Centric Software's best-of-breed solutions positively impact each stage of the retail value chain, from design, product development, sourcing and manufacturing, to merchandising, assortment planning, pricing, allocation, replenishment, through to commercialization and the digital selling experience. This end-to-end continuity, from pre-season to in-season and beyond, empowers brands, retailers and manufacturers to accelerate innovation and growth across the entire product lifecycle.

AI amplifies efficiency across departments, automating routine tasks and freeing teams to focus on higher value activities. Users can leverage AI planning, forecasting and pricing & inventory strategies to boost sell-through, influence demand and improve margins. Real-time analytics give snapshots of the state of a product in the field, enabling teams to make better, data-driven decisions.

"With Centric Software's AI-powered end-to-end PLM platform including visual boards, market intelligence, planning, pricing and PXM solutions, we accelerate the journey from concept to post-launch, making faster decisions while reducing waste and optimizing resources to support our sustainability goals." says Ravi Rangan, Chief Technology Officer at Centric Software. "Combined with our proven Agile Deployment Methodology, we rapidly align on customer prioritized pragmatic AI use cases to enable customers to achieve their objectives with clarity, speed and tangible value. We cover multiple AI technologies (machine learning, predictive analytics, Gen AI, knowledge management) grounded in Centric's domain model that spans the entire product and operational lifecycle, from pre-season to in-season."

"AI is redefining what's possible in retail and consumer goods", says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "At Centric, we see AI not as a trend, but as a bridge, connecting creativity, data and human ingenuity. With over 100 AI use cases already transforming the entire product lifecycle, we're empowering brands, retailers and manufacturers to reimagine how products are conceived, made and sold, shaping a future where co-innovation feels intuitive and impact is measurable."

With end-to-end product solutions in play for over 20,000+ brands, Centric Software has it covered! Visit Booth #6505 to view a demo of the power of AI in retail.

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

