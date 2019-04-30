Centric Software Supercharges Innovation With Centric 8 PLM v6.6

CAMPBELL, California, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software is proud to announce that the latest release of its flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, Centric 8 PLM version 6.6, is now available. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Driven by feedback from customer innovation partners in fashion, retail, outdoor and consumer goods, Centric 8 v6.6 is a market-driven release that responds to the increasing complexity of creating an increasing number of products destined for multiple channels and diverse regions while also keeping time to market fast and product costs low.

New innovations include automated rules to govern the use of colors across different collections, mass creating product Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) to avoid tedious clicks and streamlining Point of Measure (POM) management. This release also continues Centric's journey into 3D with a powerful new viewer for virtual prototypes and samples.

"We were thrilled to partner with Centric on the new Color Rules innovation in Centric PLM as it enables designers and product developers to easily apply color rules to materials, threads and trims all at once harmonizing product designs, assuring adherence to brand guidelines and reducing the risk of a design snafu," attests a long-time Centric customer. "We are a luxury brand specializing in leather goods and the choice of colors for each component of each product is as critical as our brand DNA. Color details are noticed, and appreciated, by our customers."

The ability to mass create product SKUs was similarly driven by Centric customers. "This new release enables users to easily create many SKUs at one time," explains Ron Watson, VP Product at Centric Software. "Automatically generating SKUs saves our users time and increases information accuracy while also saving hundreds of clicks." Centric v6.6 also transforms the creation of POMs codes and size charts saving time and speeding product iterations destined for multiple markets.

The 3D Viewer in version 6.6 has exciting new features that give users even more control over the 3D product sample workflow, further boosting efficiency and speeding time to market. Watson explains how the enhanced 3D Viewer simplifies the 3D sampling process and gives increased control over product designs and construction. "Our customers partner with us to help streamline their collection development process and the new Centric innovations in 3D give them more precision when assessing samples and make design and development process much faster."

"Centric has always been an innovation leader with user experience and adoption being keystones of our success," says Chris Groves, president and CEO of Centric Software. "We empower our fashion, outdoor, footwear, luxury and consumer goods brands, retailers and manufacturers in their everyday work to drive their own innovations, speed time to market and achieve business growth."

