Centric Software to Showcase AI-Powered Retail Innovations at NRF 2026 APAC

Centric Software's solutions offer end-to-end AI strategy for retail, brand and manufacturer growth to power better products, smarter assortments, sharper pricing and faster time to launch

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that it is exhibiting at NRF 2026 APAC, taking place June 2-4, 2026, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Centric Software will welcome visitors to booth #809, Expo Level 1. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail companies can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

NRF 2026 APAC

Retailers, brands and manufacturers across all segments of consumer goods are under increasing pressure to make faster, better-informed decisions while managing product complexity, margin constraints and shifting consumer demand. Centric Software solutions - Centric PLM™, Centric Planning & Pricing™, Centric Market Intelligence™, Centric Visual Boards™ and Centric PXM™ - are designed to bring teams—internal and external—data and workflows together so businesses can move from planning and product development to pricing, allocation and omnichannel selling with greater consistency and profitability.

At NRF 2026 APAC, Centric Software will highlight three key innovations:

Centric AI Studio™ (NEW) : AI-powered visual content creation embedded in Centric PLM™, enabling teams to accelerate design, development and assortment building

: AI-powered visual content creation embedded in Centric PLM™, enabling teams to accelerate design, development and assortment building Centric PXM™ (Product Experience Management): powering product content creation, enrichment and syndication to deliver accurate, localized and conversion-ready omnichannel experiences

powering product content creation, enrichment and syndication to deliver accurate, localized and conversion-ready omnichannel experiences Centric Planning & Pricing™: connecting merchandise financial planning, demand planning and pricing optimization to align strategy with execution and improve margins

Centric Software will unveil the new Centric AI Studio™ for consumer goods industries, bringing AI-powered visual content creation directly into Centric PLM. By connecting generative visuals to product records, colors, attributes and variants already managed in the platform, Centric AI Studio contributes across the product lifecycle journey, from inspiration and design to development, assortment building and commercialization.

Centric PXM™ enables retailers and brands to transform product decisions into high-quality digital experiences. By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), content syndication and Digital Shelf Analytics, Centric PXM accelerates content creation and distribution across channels, empowering companies to launch faster, enter new markets and increase conversion.

Centric Planning & Pricing™ connects planning decisions to execution across the business. By unifying merchandise financial planning, assortment planning, demand planning and pricing optimization, teams gain the visibility needed to respond faster to market changes, align global strategy with local execution and improve profitability.

Centric Software will present the Exhibitor Big Ideas session, "AI-Powered Execution - From Product Concept to Consumer" on June 2, 2026, from 2:20 to 2:50 p.m. on Stage 1. Jason Lee, Vice President of APAC Sales at Centric Software, will present alongside Shane Hanna, Vice President of Merchandise Planning, Inventory & Supply Asia Pacific at Levi Strauss & Co.

"Centric Planning & Pricing gives apparel companies like Levi Strauss & Co. the AI-powered visibility to connect planning decisions to the business," says Shane Hanna. "By bringing merchandise financial planning, demand planning, assortment planning and store clustering together, teams can build stronger assortment strategies, align global direction with local execution, improve visibility across markets and respond faster to changing consumer demand."

20,000+ brands and retailers such as Walmart, Tesco, Kmart, Carrefour, Levi's Strauss Co., MANGO, Hugo Boss, Charles & Keith, Mizuno, Magnum Ice Cream Company B.V, Revlon, The Body Shop and more use Centric solutions to bring products to market.

Centric solutions are powered by Centric AI, the product lifecycle intelligence layer that combines retail expertise, structured product data and specialized AI agents to enable real-time decisions and optimize outcomes from concept to consumer.

"NRF 2026 APAC is an important opportunity to speak with retail leaders about where AI can make a measurable difference," says Jason Lee. "The focus is not AI for hype's sake. It is about applying AI to decisions and embedding AI into already existing team workflows that shape sales performance, operational efficiency and growth."

Visit Booth #809 to view a demo of the power of AI in retail.

RESERVE TIME

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, consumer electronics as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

Centric Planning & Pricing™, a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution.

Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning & Pricing, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software