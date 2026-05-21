Centric Software Unveils Centric AI Studio: Powering a New Era of AI-Driven Product Creation

New generative AI platform, natively integrated with Centric PLM™, empowers brands to design, develop and commercialize products faster with connected AI workflows

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is proud to announce the launch of Centric AI Studio™, a generative AI platform designed to transform how consumer products are created, developed and commercialized. Building on Centric Software's market-leading concept to commercialization platform, Centric AI Studio extends AI directly into connected product workflows, enabling brands to accelerate product creation and decision-making across the lifecycle.

Centric AI Studio

Centric AI Studio is the generative AI platform for product creation, built for enterprise product teams connecting creative generation directly to trusted PLM data and operational workflows. Fully integrated with Centric PLM™, the platform enables brands to generate and refine concepts, visualize assortments, accelerate development and create launch-ready assets within connected workflows spanning design, development, merchandising, sourcing and digital commerce.

As consumer goods brands face growing pressure to deliver more products, more content and faster decisions across channels, traditional workflows reliant on fragmented tools, manual handoffs and late-stage visualization are becoming increasingly unsustainable. While standalone AI tools can accelerate image generation, they often remain disconnected from the product data, approvals and cross-functional workflows required to bring products successfully to market.

Centric AI Studio replaces this patchwork with a single, enterprise-ready environment where design, merchandising, development, sourcing and marketing teams work in parallel using connected product visuals tied directly to live product data and workflows.

"Unlike standalone AI tools focused primarily on image generation, Centric AI Studio is purpose-built for operational use across the entire product lifecycle," says Vincent Picou, Chief AI Officer of Centric Software. "By connecting AI-generated outputs to trusted product data and approval workflows within Centric PLM, brands can move beyond disconnected experimentation and confidently scale AI across product creation and commercialization."

Designed for fashion, apparel, footwear, luxury, outdoor, home, cosmetics, food & beverage and multi-category retail brands, as well as ODMs and manufacturers, Centric AI Studio is already used by leading fashion brands of all sizes like GANT and g-lab across multiple countries including the United States, Germany, Türkiye, Sweden and South Africa.

Across the product lifecycle, from early concept exploration through to commercialization, Centric AI Studio empowers teams to:

Generate sketches, concepts, colorways and product variants in seconds

Visualize products, materials and assortments earlier in development

Create on-model, lifestyle and commerce-ready imagery with significantly reduced photoshoot dependency

Accelerate merchandising, assortment reviews and cross-functional decision-making

Strengthen supplier collaboration with connected specification and development visuals

Keep all outputs connected to live PLM product data, workflows and approvals

By embedding AI directly into connected product workflows, brands can move from sequential to parallel ways of working, enabling earlier validation, faster approvals, reduced rework and more scalable commercialization across the product lifecycle.

"Centric AI Studio represents a major leap forward in how consumer products are created, developed and commercialized," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "By embedding generative AI directly into the product lifecycle and connecting it to trusted product data and operational workflows, brands can accelerate decisions, reduce development friction and scale commercialization far more effectively. This is not just about generating images faster, it's about transforming product creation into a connected, intelligent and highly scalable process that drives stronger business performance."

Join our webinar and see Centric AI Studio live and in action!

Learn more about Centric Software

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, consumer electronics as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning & Pricing™, a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution.

a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning & Pricing, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software