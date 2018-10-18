Centric Software Wins Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award

CAMPBELL, California, October 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The market leader is recognized for innovation and product excellence in PLM for retail, fashion, apparel, and consumer goods

Based on its analysis of product lifecycle management (PLM) software for the retail, fashion, apparel, and consumer goods industries, top consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan has recognized Centric Software with the 2018 Product Leadership Award. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770629/Centric_Software_Logo.jpg )



Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards acknowledge companies in regional and global markets that demonstrate outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and exhaustive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. Based on market feedback, Centric was evaluated against six other major PLM vendors and determined to be the clear winner of the Product Leadership Award.

Frost & Sullivan notes that Centric offers a uniquely positioned product that fulfills critical needs for retail, fashion, apparel and consumer goods companies. According to Kiravani Emani, Industrial Automation & Process Control Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "A common challenge for these businesses is that most traditional PLM solutions are designed for heavy, harsh, asset-intensive industries, whereas they need modern industry-specific PLM solutions that are agile, flexible, and user-friendly. Centric Software's strong global presence and ability to outpace competitors is underpinned by its expert team of specialists who design and build PLM solutions for fast-moving consumer goods industries."

"Retail, fashion and consumer goods companies need solutions that enable complete visibility and control across the value chain and deliver the right product to market at the right time to maximize revenue," Emani continues. "Centric's flagship Centric 8 PLM platform has excelled in this arena, creating a unified platform to oversee and operate everything from design to distribution."

Centric is also commended for developing solutions that facilitate entering new markets and managing global operations. Frost & Sullivan emphasizes Centric's commitment to digital innovation.

"Centric Software's unceasing product development activities are a pillar of strength, delivering top-notch innovative solutions that address both present and future industry needs and set the company ahead of its closest competitors," says Emani. "Recent additions, including Skyline architecture, Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP), Centric AI Image Search and Adobe Connect Illustrator, are helping transition end users towards a new era of digitalization."

Frost & Sullivan notes that Centric's customer retention rate of 99% is a testament to the company's capabilities, Centric is enjoying sustained revenue growth rates, adding significant numbers of new customers each year and expanding into fresh territory, such as Latin America, at an impressive pace. Centric's continuous development of new features and upgrades to enrich user experience is also highlighted in the assessment.

"Centric Software excels repeatedly as determined by the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research program," concludes Emani. "The company's commitment to continuously innovate and enhance product capabilities is the cornerstone of its success in sustaining a strong market position. Given Centric Software's incessant expansion of software capabilities, deep-rooted industry expertise and steady progress in entering new markets, we firmly believe this company will retain a secure foothold in the global PLM software industry. For its strong overall performance, Centric Software has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Product Leadership Award."

"We are delighted that Frost & Sullivan has once again recognized Centric's strong company mission and unique product vision," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "This award is a testament to the entire Centric team and to our commitment to innovating for the retail, fashion, apparel and consumer goods industries with solutions that offer unparalleled visibility, constant evolution, and transformative digital tools."

Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.

Centric Software ( http://www.centricsoftware.com )

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone, and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric's flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM, including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award in Retail, Fashion, and Consumer Goods PLM in 2018 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2016 and 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

