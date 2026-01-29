Mike Wirth, Chairman and CEO of Chevron, talks Pragmatic Discipline in the latest Grey Matter Episode, hosted by Declan Kelly

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Grey Matter, Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly sits down with Mike Wirth, Chairman and CEO of Chevron, to discuss the business principle of pragmatic discipline and the realities of leading a company where decisions are shaped as much by restraint as by action.

Chevron's Chairman and CEO, Mike Wirth on Grey Matter with Consello's Declan Kelly

Wirth has spent more than four decades at Chevron, rising through the organization and leading across multiple operating and commercial roles. His career has unfolded inside an institution where major decisions involve long-lived assets and commitments that must perform well beyond a single cycle.

The discussion examines several defining moments from Wirth's tenure as Chairman and CEO, including the decision to step away from the Anadarko acquisition, which ultimately resulted in Chevron receiving a $1 billion breakup fee, and the decision to proceed with the Hess transaction as it moved through extended scrutiny and delays prompted by Chevron's biggest competitor.

Together, these moments illustrate a pragmatic approach to leadership grounded in discipline and a clear-eyed assessment of when to disengage and when to proceed. These qualities have combined to make Wirth one of the world's most respected CEOs.

