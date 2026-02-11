Nine-time Olympic Gold Medalist Carl Lewis Reflects on the Demands of Winning in the Latest Grey Matter Episode, hosted by Declan Kelly

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In this latest episode of Grey Matter , hosted by Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly , nine-time Olympic Gold medalist Carl Lewis reflects on being the fastest man in the world and the responsibility and scrutiny that followed.

Nine-time Olympian Carl Lewis speaks with Consello's Declan Kelly on Grey Matter.

Widely regarded as one of the most dominant athletes of all time, Carl Lewis became one of the most recognized athletes on the planet in a sport that typically operated outside the mainstream. While the world witnessed in awe what he was able to do on the track and the jumping pit, Lewis discovered that maintaining such dominance brought new and unexpected challenges. How he navigated the increased expectations and standards imposed on him, the first truly global superstar of track and field, is a case study in human endurance off the track as well as on it.

In his conversation with Kelly, Lewis describes how that shift unfolded. His success provided the platform to achieve fame and wealth while pushing for changes the sport resisted. It also placed him under constant scrutiny, where anything less than perfection was viewed as failure and every position he took invited resistance.

This episode explores the power of being the best in the world and the mental and physical cost of sustaining it.

