Centro Accelerates Growth and Expands Platform Capabilities with Enhanced Communication and Engagement Solutions

Strategic Expansion Strengthens Centro's Role as a Transformational Force in the Broker and Carrier Space

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centro Benefits Research (Centro), a leading employee benefits consulting and technology firm, today announced a major expansion of its platform, aimed at transforming the broker-carrier ecosystem. Centro's cutting-edge platform is expanding by adding advanced benefits communication technologies and engagement tools to its robust suite of solutions, including its API-driven rating and quoting platforms, further underscoring its position as one of the most comprehensive and impactful players in the ancillary space.

The addition of these enhanced solutions comes with Centro's acquisition of EOI Service Company (EOI), a well-established leader serving brokers and large employer groups in benefit communications and employee engagement. This marks a pivotal moment in Centro's ongoing growth strategy. By integrating EOI's specialized solutions, Centro is deepening its technology and service offerings, equipping broker partners with advanced tools to better serve their clients and drive greater value.

"We are entering a new era of growth at Centro, building on our technology foundation to push the boundaries of what's possible in the benefits space," said Dan McAlone, Founder & President, Centro. "With the addition of EOI's expertise, we're poised to accelerate our impact on the industry, providing groundbreaking solutions that empower brokers, simplify benefits administration, and now drive greater engagement for the employees we reach. This is a significant step forward in our mission to integrate solutions that fundamentally change how the industry operates."

EOI, based in Anaheim, CA and founded in 1978 by Jim Davidson, has built a powerful platform of technology-driven solutions that seamlessly integrate benefit communication strategies and enrollment support for broker partners and large employer groups. Additionally, EOI partners with brokers to develop long-term voluntary benefit strategies, streamline the RFP process, and negotiate with carriers to achieve significant cost savings. At closing, EOI represented over $400 million in voluntary benefits premium.

"Joining Centro allows us to scale our capabilities and continue evolving as leaders in benefit communications," said Jim Davidson, Chairman & CEO, EOI. "Centro's vision of transforming the industry with technology that streamlines processes and maximizes value aligns perfectly with the legacy we've built at EOI. Together, we're positioned to deliver even more impactful solutions that not only meet the growing needs of brokers and employers but also redefine what's possible in the benefits space."

With this strategic expansion, Centro continues its momentum as a growing technology company, positioned to change the benefits landscape through its innovative platform, deep talent expertise, and commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that drive value for broker partners and employer clients. Dowling Hales acted as exclusive financial advisor to EOI in its sale.

About Centro Benefits Research

Centro Benefits Research is an ancillary benefits and technology consulting firm that enables brokers and carriers to deliver the best possible outcomes for their mutual customers through powerful research, deep industry expertise and the creation of digitally focused platform efficiencies that drive business growth. Centro's mission remains squarely focused on bringing modern technology to a legacy insurance process and helping all stakeholders in the system work more effectively. For information, visit centrobenefitsresearch.com.

About EOI Service Company

After 46 years in business, EOI's unique capabilities in strategic planning, product evaluation, communication, and enrollment services are stronger than ever.

EOI has expanded its suite of value-added services beyond the design, communication, and enrollment of benefit programs to include a more comprehensive array of services designed to meet corporate and HR initiatives. EOI prides itself on its continuous innovation and expansion of services.

Headquartered in Anaheim, CA, EOI is appointed, licensed, and represents clients in all 51 jurisdictions. From 1978 to the present, the company has been led by the same management group and is well-known for its team of salaried, professional benefit counselors.

