Centrus Board Adds Two Members With Key National Security, Industry, and Nuclear Expertise

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Centrus Energy (NYSE American: LEU) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Stephanie O'Sullivan to the Board. The Board also welcomed the election of Ray Rothrock at its June 20, 2024 annual meeting.

"Having served at the highest levels of the U.S. Intelligence Community, Stephanie O'Sullivan has deep experience in national security and a unique understanding of why Centrus' work is so critical to the nation," said Mikel Williams, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "With decades of experience as a venture investor and a background in nuclear engineering, Ray Rothrock knows what it takes to finance and deploy innovative clean energy technologies like ours. We are honored that these two leaders have agreed to join the board and believe their expertise and insights will be enormously valuable in the years to come."

"I am proud to be joining the Centrus Board of Directors at such a critical time for the company, and the country," said O'Sullivan. "Restoring a U.S.-technology uranium enrichment capability is not only crucial to our energy future, it's a vital national security priority. Centrus is well-positioned to lead that effort. I look forward to doing whatever I can to help achieve that mission."

"As someone who has spent much of my career evaluating and investing in energy technology companies, I see tremendous potential in Centrus and believe the company has an indispensable role to play in reclaiming U.S. leadership in nuclear fuel production," said Rothrock. "I am honored to have the opportunity to help Centrus achieve success in deploying the new, domestic uranium enrichment capacity the nation so urgently needs."

About Stephanie O'Sullivan

Stephanie O'Sullivan served as the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence at Office of the Director of National Intelligence from February 2011 to January 2017. Ms. O'Sullivan focused on the operations of the ODNI and the Intelligence Community (IC), as well as IC integration initiatives and resource challenges. Before this assignment she served as the Associate Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) where she worked with the Director and Deputy Director in the overall leadership of the Agency, with emphasis on day-to-day management of the organization.

Prior to becoming Associate Deputy Director of the CIA, Ms. O'Sullivan for four years led the CIA's Directorate of Science and Technology (DS&T) - the part of the Agency responsible for developing and deploying innovative technology in support of intelligence collection and analysis. In her career, she held various management positions in the CIA's DS&T, where her responsibilities included systems acquisition and research and development in fields ranging from power sources to biotechnology. Ms. O'Sullivan joined the CIA in 1995 after working for the Office of Naval Intelligence and TRW.

Ms. O'Sullivan's appointment, effective August 6, 2024, fills a newly created position on the Board, which now has nine Directors.

About Ray Rothrock

Ray Rothrock is founder of FiftySix Investments a seed/early-stage venture investment firm based in Silicon Valley. From 2014 to 2020, he served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at RedSeal Inc. which provides cyber and business insights via its cyber risk modeling platform and currently serves on its board. Prior to RedSeal, he served as a partner and management committee member at the venture capital firm of Venrock Associates.

For 25 years, Mr. Rothrock was early venture investor in cyber security, energy, and other technology startups. Mr. Rothrock serves on the board of directors of several organizations including Check Point Software Technology, Roku Inc., Shine Technologies and several non-governmental organizations. Mr. Rothrock is the author of the critically acclaimed book Digital Resilience: Is Your Company Ready for the Next Cyber Threat? (Harper Collins, Apr. 2018) and a frequent speaker and author of several articles on cybersecurity, energy and venture capital. Mr. Rothrock's education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M, a Master of Science degree in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

