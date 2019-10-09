Centrus Completes D&D Project for U.S. DOE on Time, on Budget

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today announced that it successfully completed decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) of the U.S. Department of Energy's K-1600 facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on time and on budget. Centrus finished the $15 million project in just one year.

"I'm pleased our team was able to deliver the results the Department expected on a very short timetable," said Centrus President and CEO Daniel B. Poneman. "This success demonstrates our broad technical capabilities and reflects our strategy of diversifying the business by offering advanced engineering, manufacturing, and D&D services."

Centrus had leased K-1600 from DOE since 2002 to test and demonstrate the world's most advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges, while conducting centrifuge manufacturing, engineering, and design at its state-of-the-art Technology and Manufacturing Center (TMC) in Oak Ridge. In 2018, however, Centrus obtained a license from the State of Tennessee to allow for future testing activities at TMC. This obviates the need to continue using K-1600 and allows the company to consolidate future centrifuge development efforts into a single, Centrus-owned facility.

The Department awarded Centrus a $15 million Work Authorization on September 27, 2018, to prepare K-1600 for demolition. The facility is one of the last remaining legacy structures on the 2,200-acre site of the World War II-era K-25 uranium enrichment plant, now known as the East Tennessee Technology Park. Decontaminating and decommissioning K-1600 is part of a larger effort by DOE to clean up the site so that it can be reused for commercial and industrial purposes by the local community.

Centrus' D&D work at K-1600 included removal and disposition of all equipment and materials to render the facility non-radiologically contaminated and non-possessing (i.e. unclassified). As a result, the Department will be able to turn the facility over to a contractor to demolish the building.

