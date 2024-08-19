Centrus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

, CFO, are scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings at the 26 Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in , NY. On Thursday, September 12, Amir Vexler, President and CEO, and Kevin Harrill , CFO, are scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings at the Lake Street 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference in New York City , NY.

To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the conference, please contact your Jefferies, H.C. Wainwright, or Lake Street representative.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Dan Leistikow at [email protected]

Media: Lindsey Geisler at [email protected]

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.