CENTURY 21 AA Realty Agent Wins "Relentless Agent Award" For Delivering Extraordinary Client Experiences

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies deserving affiliated agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

"The 'Relentless Agent Awards' recognize and honor those affiliated agents who demonstrate relentless behavior every day," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Chris goes above and beyond to ensure his clients receive exceptional experiences by prioritizing them and establishing a deep trust that turns into a lifelong relationship lasting far beyond the close of the real estate transaction."

Dellaccio's grandfather, father and uncle established CENTURY 21 AA Realty in 1975, building a family business that continues to thrive today. Since becoming a licensed real estate agent himself in 2009, Dellaccio has been the recipient of several CENTURY 21 awards including CENTURION® (2018), President's Producer (2018) and Quality Service Pinnacle Producer (2018).

CENTURY 21 AA Realty specializes in waterfront property, so when Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012, Chris and his team immediately stepped in to help surrounding communities rebuild. This was a critical time in the company's history, and nearly seven years later they are still assisting clients by providing knowledge around flood insurance and home elevation to be better protected from natural disasters.

"I am honored to receive this recognition that encourages me and other affiliated agents to keep providing quality service to our clients," said Dellaccio. "Homebuyers and sellers put their trust in me during these momentous life events. I put 121% into every relationship I develop and look forward to continuing my services of helping people with their homebuying and selling needs."

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show Dellaccio the same level of extraordinary experience he delivers to his clients with an all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles, CA to attend the 2019 ESPY Awards.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Dellaccio and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 131,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 10,000 offices spanning 82 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

