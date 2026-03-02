CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE CELEBRATES NEXT GENERATION OF INDUSTRY LEADERS WITH 2025 The Next21 HONOREE LIST

MADISON, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), proudly announces the 2025 class of The Next21 honorees, recognizing the rising real estate leaders who are shaping the future of the CENTURY 21® brand and the global real estate industry.

Now in its second year, The Next21 honors agents affiliated with the brand who demonstrate exceptional production, exemplary service, meaningful community impact, and influential presence both online and in their local markets.

A Global Class of Future Leaders

The 2025 honoree class includes standout independent real estate professionals from across the United States, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Australia—underscoring the CENTURY 21 brand's global strength and the shared values that unite its network across 79 countries and territories.

This year's honorees were nominated for their unwavering dedication to their clients and communities during a year marked by continued industry transformation. Each demonstrated an ability to help consumers navigate dynamic market conditions while keeping the joy and possibility of homeownership at the center of every interaction.

2025 CENTURY 21® The Next21 Honorees:

Adam Zak, CENTURY 21 Classic Homes, Glastonbury, CT

Alyssa Almon, CENTURY 21 Peak, Marking & Associates Inc., Mexico, MO

Cassy Nutt, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, Fort Worth, TX

Conner Stilp, CENTURY 21 Ace Realty, Appleton, WI

Cristhian Alonzo Zacarias, CENTURY 21 Perdomo, Sosua/Cabarete, Dominican Republic

Elisa Samuel Mercedes, CENTURY 21 Dominicus Sunsets, Dominicus/Bayahibe, Dominican Republic

Jaime Aguilar, CENTURY 21 Stribling Properties, Georgetown, TX

Jake Klassen, CENTURY 21 Local Home Team Realty Inc., Leamington, Ontario, Canada

Jordan Currie, CENTURY 21 All Seasons Realty, Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada

Kyler Battleson, CENTURY 21 Masters, Canyon Lake, CA

Madeline Belknap, CENTURY 21 Property Professionals, Burlington, IA

Madison Hawkins, CENTURY 21 Platinum Properties, Clarksville, TN

Matthew Thibeault, CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski, Northville, MI

Maverick "Cole" McKeehan, CENTURY 21 Legacy, Athens, TN

Mia Baldini, CENTURY 21 Baldini Realty, San Francisco, CA

Miles Pointer, CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Rebeca Odenthal, CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Steph Downman, CENTURY 21 At the Bay, Tin Can Bay, Queensland, Australia

Tyler Casse, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Greenwood, IN

Vanessa Salmon, CENTURY 21 Heritage Group Ltd., Bradford, Ontario, Canada

Yelena Lepekhin, CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates, Spokane, WA

"The professionals selected for this year's Next21 class represent everything that makes the CENTURY 21 brand stand out," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Their drive, their deep commitment to the people and communities they serve, and their passion for elevating the real estate experience embody the spirit of our brand's next era. For more than five decades, the CENTURY 21 brand has empowered entrepreneurs across the globe to lead this industry forward, and these honorees show that our future is in capable, creative, and highly engaged hands. They inspire us, they challenge us, and they reflect the bold, client–first future of real estate."

For more than 50 years, the CENTURY 21 brand has stood at the forefront of real estate—recognized for delivering trust, excellence, and industry–leading experiences to buyers and sellers. The Next21 program reflects the brand's commitment to innovation and its deep investment in the next generation of real estate entrepreneurs who continue to raise the bar for what great service looks like.

To learn more about Century 21 Real Estate or to explore career opportunities with the industry–leading global brand, please visit century21.com.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the nearly 125,000 CENTURY 21® independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with the industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate websites, including century21.com and commercial.century21.com , offer numerous resources to help answer specific consumer real estate needs.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC operates within Compass International Holdings (CIH), a global real estate services company.

