CENTURY 21 SYSTEM RAISES MORE THAN $2.19 MILLION FOR EASTERSEALS IN 2025, BRINGING LIFETIME SUPPORT TO OVER $143 MILLION

MADISON, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC today announced that in 2025, the CENTURY 21® System raised $2,194,978 for Easterseals, continuing one of the organization's longest standing and most impactful charitable relationships. This year's fundraising brings the network's lifetime giving to Easterseals to over $143 Million, a reflection of the brand's unwavering, 47-year commitment to building stronger, more inclusive communities across North America.

Since 1979, the CENTURY 21 network of independent brokers and agents has stood side by side with Easterseals to support essential programs that enhance quality of life and independence for people with disabilities, older adults, veterans, and their families nationwide. Sales professionals affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand continue to demonstrate what it means to truly deliver joy to countless communities across the U.S. and beyond, from local office campaigns and regional fundraisers to nationwide initiatives.

"Each year, our network reminds me what makes the CENTURY 21 brand so special," said Greg Sexton, Chief Operating Officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC and member of the Easterseals National Board of Directors. "Our 47-year relationship with Easterseals is based on a shared mission rooted in dignity, inclusion, and the belief that every community can be stronger when we lift each other up. I've witnessed firsthand the lifechanging impact Easterseals has on individuals and families. Knowing that our independent brokers and agents continue to champion this cause with such heart fills me with profound gratitude. Their generosity doesn't just raise funds—it expands possibilities for people across the country. Together, we're creating pathways to independence and ensuring more people have the opportunity to thrive."

Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport added:

"The CENTURY 21 brand continues to be an extraordinary ally in empowering people with disabilities to live fuller, more independent lives. Their dedication is felt in thousands of communities—from small towns to large cities—where agents and brokers affiliated with the brand show up year after year to support our mission. This deep and sustained commitment helps ensure that Easterseals can meet the evolving needs of the people we serve, and we are profoundly grateful."

Top 21 CENTURY 21® Fundraising Companies of 2025

This year's Top 21 champions represent offices across the United States and Canada whose creativity, passion, and community leadership drove meaningful impact. For the 28th year in a row, CENTURY 21 Professionals of Michigan once again led the C21® network in its fundraising efforts.

A Global Week of Giving Ahead

The CENTURY 21 brand will once again host its annual International Week of Giving on July 27–31, 2026, spotlighting the charitable efforts of its global network and showcasing the many ways CENTURY 21 independent professionals uplift communities not just in North America, but around the world.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the 124,000-plus CENTURY 21® independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with the industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate websites, including century21.com and commercial.century21.com , offer numerous resources to help answer specific consumer real estate needs.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC operates within Compass International Holdings (CIH), a global real estate services company.

About Easterseals

https://www.easterseals.com/Trusted by families for more than 100 years, Easterseals serves millions annually with essential disability, aging, and veterans' services across the U.S. The organization empowers people to live full lives with greater independence, no matter their disability, age, or life stage. Learn more at easterseals.com or follow the organization on social media.

