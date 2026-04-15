SIXTH-GENERATION, MINNESOTA-BASED CENTURY 21 ATWOOD RECEIVES BRAND'S TOP GLOBAL RECOGNITION: THE CENTURY 21 ART BARTLETT 2100 CUP AWARD

MADISON, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), announced at its One21® Experience Global Conference in Las Vegas this week that CENTURY 21 Atwood has been named the recipient of the 2026 CENTURY 21® Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award ("2100 Cup"), the most prestigious company-level recognition presented annually within the CENTURY 21 System.

Minnesota‑based brokerage, CENTURY 21 Atwood, honored with the 2026 CENTURY 21® Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award, the brand’s most prestigious global recognition.

A highly coveted honor in the global network, the Art Bartlett 2100 Cup recognizes an outstanding brokerage that exemplifies the CENTURY 21 brand's mission by delivering the joy of home to countless families through exceptional leadership, client-first service, innovation and professionalism.

A sixth-generation, family-led brokerage founded in 1867, CENTURY 21 Atwood has built a legacy rooted in trust, empathy and community stewardship. Led today by Matthew Atwood, owner and managing partner, the Minnesota-based company has expanded thoughtfully across the state — from Mankato to Duluth to the Twin Cities — while maintaining a deeply personal, people-first culture that prioritizes agent success and elevated client experiences.

"Receiving the Art Bartlett 2100 Cup is an incredible honor for our entire CENTURY 21 Atwood family," said Matthew Atwood, owner and managing partner, CENTURY 21 Atwood. "What makes this recognition so meaningful is that it reflects something far deeper than production — it reflects our people and the culture we've built together."

"As a sixth-generation company, we feel a deep responsibility to build on the legacy we've been given — not just by growing our business, but by investing in our agents, serving our clients at the highest level, and being good stewards of the communities we're privileged to be part of," Atwood continued. "This award is a reflection of that shared commitment. We're incredibly grateful to be part of the CENTURY 21 system and proud of what our team has accomplished together. We're honored and humbled by this recognition, and even more focused on what's ahead as we continue to grow, innovate and raise the standard for our industry."

CENTURY 21 Atwood is known throughout Minnesota for delivering memorable, relationship-driven real estate experiences by pairing deep local expertise with the global power of the CENTURY 21 brand. Its affiliated agents consistently earn top marks for customer satisfaction through the brand's Quality Service Survey (QSS) program, supported by a company-wide culture that celebrates feedback, accountability and continuous improvement.

Beyond production, the brokerage is equally committed to giving back. Through the Atwood Foundation, the company has donated more than $1 million to local causes, with 100% employee participation in charitable match initiatives — reinforcing a long-standing belief that success is measured not only by results, but by impact.

"CENTURY 21 Atwood represents the very heart of what the Art Bartlett 2100 Cup stands for," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "For more than 150 years, the Atwood family has led with integrity, empathy and an unwavering commitment to people; values that align perfectly with the CENTURY 21 mission to deliver 121% for every client, every single day. Matt and his leadership team have built a culture where agents are empowered, clients are cared for, and communities are strengthened. We are proud to recognize CENTURY 21 Atwood for setting a powerful example for our entire global network."

To learn more about Century 21 Real Estate, please visit Century21.com.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the nearly125,000 CENTURY 21® independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with the industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate websites, including century21.com and commercial.century21.com, offer numerous resources to help answer specific consumer real estate needs.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC operates within Compass International Holdings (CIH), a global real estate services company.

© 2026 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21®, and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:

Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC