CENTURY 21 International Week of Giving Supports Easterseals

CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals, the nation's largest disability service provider, is excited to announce that, for the third year in a row, the organization's efforts will be supported by the CENTURY 21® System as part of its International Week of Giving. The support will help Easterseals in its efforts to enhance quality of life and expand local access to transportation and mobility, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.

Through its national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports each year to 1.5 million children and adults with disabilities, including veterans and older adults—from early childhood programs for the critical first five years to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, transportation and mobility services, veterans' programs, and more.

During the week of July 21-26, real estate brokerages affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand around the world will host fundraising activities to support organizations like Easterseals and other causes including homelessness, food insecurity, disaster relief, education, health, and the environment.

Partisan and social divisions can make it challenging for governments to act. And government budgets are stretched thin, leaving many pressing social needs underfunded. Against this backdrop, social change can still be driven through collaborations between nonprofits and corporations. Century 21 Real Estate LLC has supported Easterseals for the past 45 years and is Easterseals' longest corporate relationship, reflecting the importance of private and public relationships to support social change.

In 2023, the CENTURY 21 System raised nearly $3.1 million for Easterseals through its network of affiliated brokers and agents engaged with Easterseals from coast to coast to support the organization's disability and community-based services. Since their philanthropic relationship began in 1979, the CENTURY 21 System has raised $138.5 million for Easterseals. Visit Easterseals.com/C21Giving to join CENTURY 21 in supporting Easterseals.

Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport said: "We are so grateful for our long-standing relationship with Century 21 Real Estate. From annual fundraising campaigns to the unique charity events they put together, they are playing a crucial role in our mission to create a more inclusive world so people with disabilities can live full, independent lives and thrive."

"Giving back to the communities where our system members serve is an important part of who we are as a brand and our 45-year commitment to Easterseals is a true testament to that," said Greg Sexton, Chief Operating Officer of Century 21 Real Estate and Easterseals National Board Member. "I am very proud of the extraordinary efforts of our CENTURY 21 independent brokers and agents across the country as they not only provide philanthropic support but also drive awareness for the vital work of this organization."

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. Trusted by families for more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to millions of individuals and their families each year—from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, transportation services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. To learn more, visit www.easterseals.com .

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 132,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices spanning 80 countries and [ES1] territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

