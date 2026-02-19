Century 21 Real Estate and The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Publish Annual Report of 2025 Luxury Market Performance

Findings Reveals How Shifting Buyer Behavior, Expanding Inventory, and Stabilizing Prices Shaped the North American Luxury Real Estate Landscape In 2025

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC , a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, today announced the release of its 2025 Luxury Market Report, created in collaboration with The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing . This retrospective, full-year analysis examines how the North American luxury real estate market performed throughout 2025, highlighting the key shifts, patterns, and consumer behaviors that shaped the year.

The findings show that luxury real estate evolved steadily over the course of 2025, ultimately creating a more balanced and accessible market by year's end. The first half of the year was marked by consumer reengagement and recalibration, as buyers became more selective and disciplined in negotiations. By Q3 and Q4, the market had reached a state of equilibrium characterized by steadier pricing, improved inventory, and more balanced transaction activity.

A few key highlights from the report include:

EXPANDED INVENTORY: Inventory increased throughout 2025, providing buyers with improved choice and competitively priced options. In Q1, inventory rose more than 26% YoY, while in Q2, it rose nearly 30% YoY.

Inventory increased throughout 2025, providing buyers with improved choice and competitively priced options. In Q1, inventory rose more than 26% YoY, while in Q2, it rose nearly 30% YoY. LUXURY IS ATTAINABLE: The report identified a national median luxury threshold of approximately $900,000 for single-family homes and $700,000 for attached properties, debunking the myth of luxury only being available to the ultra-wealthy.

The report identified a national median luxury threshold of approximately $900,000 for single-family homes and $700,000 for attached properties, debunking the myth of luxury only being available to the ultra-wealthy. HOMES SOLD NEAR LIST PRICE: Throughout 2025, homes sold for roughly 98% of list price after an average of 30-31 days on market, reflecting increasing stability.

Throughout 2025, homes sold for roughly 98% of list price after an average of 30-31 days on market, reflecting increasing stability. SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES LED THE MARKET: Sales of single-family luxury homes grew by 2.6% YoY in Q2, and more dramatically by 7.5% YoY in Q3. Conversely, attached property sales decreased by 8.1% YoY before increasing by only 0.5% YoY in that same period, showcasing the growing consumer preference for larger spaces and more privacy.

"Throughout much of 2025, our focus was placed firmly on the idea of 'attainable luxury,' which was proven to be a growing phenomenon by the 2025 CENTURY 21 Luxury Market Report," said Tori Keichinger, Vice President and Head of Marketing for Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "To properly serve consumers interested in the luxury market, we need to be up to date with what the latest definition of 'luxury' is. This report not only gives us a clearer idea of what that looks like, but it also tells us exactly what the barrier to entry is in many markets, what luxury buyers and sellers are looking for lifestyle-wise, and what our independent agents need to prepare consumers for ahead of their first luxury transaction. After just one year of our collaboration with The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, we've been provided with incredible insights that will only become more valuable as we move forward and analyze trends over an even longer period of time."

With over 3,600 luxury home specialists working across more than 900 CENTURY 21 Fine Homes & Estates ® designated offices**, the CENTURY 21® brand offers one of the industry's broadest and most data-rich views of the luxury market.

"One of the best tools that the CENTURY 21 brand has at its disposal is its accessibility," said Mike Miedler, President and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "We have affiliates everywhere, from some of the most expensive luxury markets in the U.S., like Eagle County, Colorado, where sales prices reached $4.8M million, to Greater Des Moines, where multi-thousand square foot properties sold for only $630,000. 'Luxury' means something different to each office under the CENTURY 21 banner; however, this report gives us practical information that tells us what kinds of markets agents are actually operating in. We're a consumer-driven brand, and this report captures consumer behavior like no other."

To read the full CENTURY 21 2025 Luxury Trends Report, please visit https://blog.c21.com/real-estate-blog/q4-2025-luxury-market-report/. To learn more about the CENTURY 21 Fine Homes & Estates designation or contact a luxury sales professional, please visit https://www.century21.com/homes/luxury.

