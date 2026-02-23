Century 21 Real Estate Announces its 2025 GLOBAL 21, Honoring Leading Real Estate Achievers Across its International Network

News provided by

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Feb 23, 2026, 12:15 ET

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), today announced the CENTURY 21® brand's 2025 GLOBAL 21® honorees, recognizing the top 21 companies, offices, producers, and teams from across its worldwide network based on Adjusted Gross Commission (AGC)*. Representing markets across North America, Asia, and Europe, this prestigious list showcases the affiliated real estate professionals who delivered exceptional results and elevated the standard of excellence across the global CENTURY 21 system.

Spanning 79 countries and territories, the CENTURY 21 network is powered by more than 125,000 independent sales professionals who are committed to raising the bar for client service, market expertise, and entrepreneurial leadership. The GLOBAL 21 ranking reflects outstanding performance across vastly different market conditions, disciplines, and cultural contexts—demonstrating the brand's unmatched reach and reputation as a leading global real estate organization.

"In markets across the globe—from Japan to Portugal, Canada to the United States—real estate professionals affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand continue to demonstrate what it means to deliver extraordinary results for their clients," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "The GLOBAL 21 honorees represent the highest levels of performance across our worldwide network, and their success reinforces the CENTURY 21 brand's position as a global force in real estate. I'm incredibly proud of what they achieved in 2025 and look forward to seeing how they continue to make a difference for the people and communities they serve."

Below are the top 21 Companies, Offices, Producers, and Teams ranked globally by 2025 AGC, as reported to Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

GLOBAL 21 COMPANIES

  1. CENTURY 21 Affiliated — Madison, WI, USA
  2. CENTURY 21 Masters — Murrieta, CA, USA
  3. CENTURY 21 New Millennium — Alexandria, VA, USA
  4. CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. — Yuba City, CA, USA
  5. CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company — Dallas, TX, USA
  6. CENTURY 21 North East — Peabody, MA, USA
  7. CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Scarborough, ON, Canada
  8. CENTURY 21 Scheetz — Carmel, IN, USA
  9. CENTURY 21 Atria Realty Inc. Brokerage — Richmond Hill, ON, Canada
  10. CENTURY 21 Circle — Chicago, IL, USA
  11. CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group — Myrtle Beach, SC, USA
  12. CENTURY 21 Heritage House Ltd. Brokerage — Woodstock, ON, Canada
  13. CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA
  14. CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty — Ashburn, VA, USA
  15. CENTURY 21 Frontier Fudosan Hanbai Group — Moriguchi, Osaka, Japan
  16. CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd. — Surrey, BC, Canada
  17. CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate — Ankeny, IA, USA
  18. CENTURY 21 Results — Cumming, GA, USA
  19. CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Dearborn, MI, USA
  20. CENTURY 21 AllPoints Realty — Southington, CT, USA
  21. CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc. — Fort Wayne, IN, USA

GLOBAL 21 OFFICES

  1. CENTURY 21 Atria Realty Inc. Brokerage — Richmond Hill, ON, Canada
  2. CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA
  3. CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd. — Surrey, BC, Canada
  4. CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc. — Fort Wayne, IN, USA
  5. CENTURY 21 First Canadian Corp. Brokerage — London, ON, Canada
  6. CENTURY 21 Allstars — Pico Rivera, CA, USA
  7. CENTURY 21 Results — Cumming, GA, USA
  8. CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
  9. CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Ltd. — Calgary, AB, Canada
  10. CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Ltd. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
  11. CENTURY 21 People's Choice Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
  12. CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates — Coeur d'Alene, ID, USA
  13. CENTURY 21 Mike Bowman, Inc. — Westlake, TX, USA
  14. CENTURY 21 United Realty Inc. Brokerage — Peterborough, ON, Canada
  15. CENTURY 21 Nações — Lisboa, Portugal
  16. CENTURY 21 Bravo Realty — Calgary, AB, Canada
  17. CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Dearborn Heights, MI, USA
  18. CENTURY 21 Ace Realty — Appleton, WI, USA
  19. CENTURY 21 Green Realty Inc. Brokerage — Mississauga, ON, Canada
  20. CENTURY 21 Realty Art M&J — Lisboa, Portugal
  21. CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage — Oakville, ON, Canada

GLOBAL 21 PRODUCERS

  1. Dania Perry — CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates — Treasure Island, FL, USA
  2. Kenta Yagi — CENTURY 21 Reicious— Tokyo, Japan
  3. Yoshimichi Matsumoto — CENTURY 21 Chuo Property — Tokyo, Japan
  4. Motohiro Shimizu — CENTURY 21 Y's Home — Tokyo, Japan
  5. John Beutler — CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates — Coeur d'Alene, ID, USA
  6. Gary Ward — CENTURY 21 Affiliated — San Clemente, CA, USA
  7. Amy Li — CENTURY 21 Masters — San Francisco, CA, USA
  8. Clarence Oliveira — CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. — Turlock, CA, USA
  9. Geraldine Andolina — CENTURY 21 North East — Grand Island, NY, USA
  10. Edna Kimble — CENTURY 21 Wright Real Estate — Tahlequah, OK, USA
  11. Bruna Sherlock — CENTURY 21 Realty Art M&J — Lisboa, Portugal
  12. Jason Mickelson — CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate — Ames, IA, USA
  13. Megan Hill Mitchum — CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate — Urbandale, IA, USA
  14. Yuki Hashimoto — CENTURY 21 Reicious — Tokyo, Japan
  15. Tammy Tingle — CENTURY 21 Miller Elite — Amelia Island, FL, USA
  16. Denise Lucchesi — CENTURY 21 Epic — Petaluma, CA, USA
  17. Helle Hartley — CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates — Treasure Island, FL, USA
  18. Melvina Selfani — CENTURY 21 Affiliated — El Cajon, CA, USA
  19. Bruno Machado — CENTURY 21 Nações — Lisboa, Portugal
  20. Scott Hackman — CENTURY 21 Scheetz — Indianapolis, IN, USA
  21. Keith Petersen — CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty — Sunriver, OR, USA

GLOBAL 21 TEAMS

  1. Fermin & Fox Group — CENTURY 21 Integra/North East — Lawrence, MA, USA
  2. The Burnett Group — CENTURY 21 Everest — Saint George, UT, USA
  3. Goodale Miller Team — CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage — Oakville, ON, Canada 
  4. The Mills Group — CENTURY 21 Barefoot Realty — North Myrtle Beach, SC, USA
  5. The Melnychuk Real Estate Group — CENTURY 21 All Stars Realty Ltd. — Edmonton, AB, Canada
  6. The Elite Team — CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA 
  7. The Mark Li Team — CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
  8. Ali T. Charara Team — CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Dearborn Heights, MI, USA
  9. Marty Rodriguez Team — CENTURY 21 Masters — Glendora, CA, USA
  10. Patrick Lam & Joanne Xiang Award-Winning Team — CENTURY 21 Masters — San Francisco, CA, USA
  11. Go with Joe & Co. — CENTURY 21 Results — Cumming, GA, USA
  12. Indiana Home Experts — CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc. — Fort Wayne, IN, USA
  13. View Utah Listings Team — CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA
  14. Mike McCatty Group — CENTURY 21 Circle — Orland Park, IL, USA
  15. The Sam Elgohary Team — CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
  16. Traci Miles Team — CENTURY 21 Boling & Associates, Inc. — Myrtle Beach, SC, USA 
  17. The Shiv Bansal Team — CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Ltd. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
  18. Mark & Al Sales Team — CENTURY 21 Masters — Glendora, CA, USA 
  19. John Goodman Real Estate — CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Northville, MI, USA
  20. KC Real Estate Group — CENTURY 21 New Millennium — Rockville, MD, USA
  21. The Mark Frisco Team — CENTURY 21 New Millennium — Prince Frederick, MD, USA

*AGC (Adjusted Gross Commission) is the amount of commission a real estate agency receives.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the 125,000-plus CENTURY 21® independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with the industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate websites, including century21.com and commercial.century21.com, offer numerous resources to help answer specific consumer real estate needs.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC operates within Compass International Holdings (CIH), a global real estate services company.

©2026 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21®, GLOBAL 21®, and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:
Erin Siegel
Century 21 Real Estate LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Century 21 Real Estate Reveals its 2025 "Number Ones," Honoring the Brand's Highest Performers Worldwide

Century 21 Real Estate Reveals its 2025 "Number Ones," Honoring the Brand's Highest Performers Worldwide

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), today announced the real estate entrepreneurs, offices,...
Century 21 Real Estate and The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Publish Annual Report of 2025 Luxury Market Performance

Century 21 Real Estate and The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Publish Annual Report of 2025 Luxury Market Performance

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, today announced the release of its 2025 Luxury...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics