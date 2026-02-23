Century 21 Real Estate Announces its 2025 GLOBAL 21, Honoring Leading Real Estate Achievers Across its International Network

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC , a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), today announced the CENTURY 21® brand's 2025 GLOBAL 21® honorees, recognizing the top 21 companies, offices, producers, and teams from across its worldwide network based on Adjusted Gross Commission (AGC)*. Representing markets across North America, Asia, and Europe, this prestigious list showcases the affiliated real estate professionals who delivered exceptional results and elevated the standard of excellence across the global CENTURY 21 system.

Spanning 79 countries and territories, the CENTURY 21 network is powered by more than 125,000 independent sales professionals who are committed to raising the bar for client service, market expertise, and entrepreneurial leadership. The GLOBAL 21 ranking reflects outstanding performance across vastly different market conditions, disciplines, and cultural contexts—demonstrating the brand's unmatched reach and reputation as a leading global real estate organization.

"In markets across the globe—from Japan to Portugal, Canada to the United States—real estate professionals affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand continue to demonstrate what it means to deliver extraordinary results for their clients," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "The GLOBAL 21 honorees represent the highest levels of performance across our worldwide network, and their success reinforces the CENTURY 21 brand's position as a global force in real estate. I'm incredibly proud of what they achieved in 2025 and look forward to seeing how they continue to make a difference for the people and communities they serve."

Below are the top 21 Companies, Offices, Producers, and Teams ranked globally by 2025 AGC, as reported to Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

GLOBAL 21 COMPANIES

CENTURY 21 Affiliated — Madison, WI, USA CENTURY 21 Masters — Murrieta, CA, USA CENTURY 21 New Millennium — Alexandria, VA, USA CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. — Yuba City, CA, USA CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company — Dallas, TX, USA CENTURY 21 North East — Peabody, MA, USA CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Scarborough, ON, Canada CENTURY 21 Scheetz — Carmel, IN, USA CENTURY 21 Atria Realty Inc. Brokerage — Richmond Hill, ON, Canada CENTURY 21 Circle — Chicago, IL, USA CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group — Myrtle Beach, SC, USA CENTURY 21 Heritage House Ltd. Brokerage — Woodstock, ON, Canada CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty — Ashburn, VA, USA CENTURY 21 Frontier Fudosan Hanbai Group — Moriguchi, Osaka, Japan CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd. — Surrey, BC, Canada CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate — Ankeny, IA, USA CENTURY 21 Results — Cumming, GA, USA CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Dearborn, MI, USA CENTURY 21 AllPoints Realty — Southington, CT, USA CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc. — Fort Wayne, IN, USA

GLOBAL 21 OFFICES

CENTURY 21 Atria Realty Inc. Brokerage — Richmond Hill, ON, Canada CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd. — Surrey, BC, Canada CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc. — Fort Wayne, IN, USA CENTURY 21 First Canadian Corp. Brokerage — London, ON, Canada CENTURY 21 Allstars — Pico Rivera, CA, USA CENTURY 21 Results — Cumming, GA, USA CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Ltd. — Calgary, AB, Canada CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Ltd. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada CENTURY 21 People's Choice Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates — Coeur d'Alene, ID, USA CENTURY 21 Mike Bowman, Inc. — Westlake, TX, USA CENTURY 21 United Realty Inc. Brokerage — Peterborough, ON, Canada CENTURY 21 Nações — Lisboa, Portugal CENTURY 21 Bravo Realty — Calgary, AB, Canada CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Dearborn Heights, MI, USA CENTURY 21 Ace Realty — Appleton, WI, USA CENTURY 21 Green Realty Inc. Brokerage — Mississauga, ON, Canada CENTURY 21 Realty Art M&J — Lisboa, Portugal CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage — Oakville, ON, Canada

GLOBAL 21 PRODUCERS

Dania Perry — CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates — Treasure Island, FL, USA Kenta Yagi — CENTURY 21 Reicious— Tokyo, Japan Yoshimichi Matsumoto — CENTURY 21 Chuo Property — Tokyo, Japan Motohiro Shimizu — CENTURY 21 Y's Home — Tokyo, Japan John Beutler — CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates — Coeur d'Alene, ID, USA Gary Ward — CENTURY 21 Affiliated — San Clemente, CA, USA Amy Li — CENTURY 21 Masters — San Francisco, CA, USA Clarence Oliveira — CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. — Turlock, CA, USA Geraldine Andolina — CENTURY 21 North East — Grand Island, NY, USA Edna Kimble — CENTURY 21 Wright Real Estate — Tahlequah, OK, USA Bruna Sherlock — CENTURY 21 Realty Art M&J — Lisboa, Portugal Jason Mickelson — CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate — Ames, IA, USA Megan Hill Mitchum — CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate — Urbandale, IA, USA Yuki Hashimoto — CENTURY 21 Reicious — Tokyo, Japan Tammy Tingle — CENTURY 21 Miller Elite — Amelia Island, FL, USA Denise Lucchesi — CENTURY 21 Epic — Petaluma, CA, USA Helle Hartley — CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates — Treasure Island, FL, USA Melvina Selfani — CENTURY 21 Affiliated — El Cajon, CA, USA Bruno Machado — CENTURY 21 Nações — Lisboa, Portugal Scott Hackman — CENTURY 21 Scheetz — Indianapolis, IN, USA Keith Petersen — CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty — Sunriver, OR, USA

GLOBAL 21 TEAMS

Fermin & Fox Group — CENTURY 21 Integra/North East — Lawrence, MA, USA The Burnett Group — CENTURY 21 Everest — Saint George, UT, USA Goodale Miller Team — CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage — Oakville, ON, Canada The Mills Group — CENTURY 21 Barefoot Realty — North Myrtle Beach, SC, USA The Melnychuk Real Estate Group — CENTURY 21 All Stars Realty Ltd. — Edmonton, AB, Canada The Elite Team — CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA The Mark Li Team — CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada Ali T. Charara Team — CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Dearborn Heights, MI, USA Marty Rodriguez Team — CENTURY 21 Masters — Glendora, CA, USA Patrick Lam & Joanne Xiang Award-Winning Team — CENTURY 21 Masters — San Francisco, CA, USA Go with Joe & Co. — CENTURY 21 Results — Cumming, GA, USA Indiana Home Experts — CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc. — Fort Wayne, IN, USA View Utah Listings Team — CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA Mike McCatty Group — CENTURY 21 Circle — Orland Park, IL, USA The Sam Elgohary Team — CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada Traci Miles Team — CENTURY 21 Boling & Associates, Inc. — Myrtle Beach, SC, USA The Shiv Bansal Team — CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Ltd. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada Mark & Al Sales Team — CENTURY 21 Masters — Glendora, CA, USA John Goodman Real Estate — CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Northville, MI, USA KC Real Estate Group — CENTURY 21 New Millennium — Rockville, MD, USA The Mark Frisco Team — CENTURY 21 New Millennium — Prince Frederick, MD, USA

*AGC (Adjusted Gross Commission) is the amount of commission a real estate agency receives.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the 125,000-plus CENTURY 21® independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with the industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate websites, including century21.com and commercial.century21.com , offer numerous resources to help answer specific consumer real estate needs.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC operates within Compass International Holdings (CIH), a global real estate services company.

©2026 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21®, GLOBAL 21®, and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:

Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC