Century 21 Real Estate Announces its 2025 GLOBAL 21, Honoring Leading Real Estate Achievers Across its International Network

Feb 23, 2026, 12:15 ET
MADISON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), today announced the CENTURY 21® brand's 2025 GLOBAL 21® honorees, recognizing the top 21 companies, offices, producers, and teams from across its worldwide network based on Adjusted Gross Commission (AGC)*. Representing markets across North America, Asia, and Europe, this prestigious list showcases the affiliated real estate professionals who delivered exceptional results and elevated the standard of excellence across the global CENTURY 21 system.
Spanning 79 countries and territories, the CENTURY 21 network is powered by more than 125,000 independent sales professionals who are committed to raising the bar for client service, market expertise, and entrepreneurial leadership. The GLOBAL 21 ranking reflects outstanding performance across vastly different market conditions, disciplines, and cultural contexts—demonstrating the brand's unmatched reach and reputation as a leading global real estate organization.
"In markets across the globe—from Japan to Portugal, Canada to the United States—real estate professionals affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand continue to demonstrate what it means to deliver extraordinary results for their clients," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "The GLOBAL 21 honorees represent the highest levels of performance across our worldwide network, and their success reinforces the CENTURY 21 brand's position as a global force in real estate. I'm incredibly proud of what they achieved in 2025 and look forward to seeing how they continue to make a difference for the people and communities they serve."
Below are the top 21 Companies, Offices, Producers, and Teams ranked globally by 2025 AGC, as reported to Century 21 Real Estate LLC.
GLOBAL 21 COMPANIES
- CENTURY 21 Affiliated — Madison, WI, USA
- CENTURY 21 Masters — Murrieta, CA, USA
- CENTURY 21 New Millennium — Alexandria, VA, USA
- CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. — Yuba City, CA, USA
- CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company — Dallas, TX, USA
- CENTURY 21 North East — Peabody, MA, USA
- CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Scarborough, ON, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Scheetz — Carmel, IN, USA
- CENTURY 21 Atria Realty Inc. Brokerage — Richmond Hill, ON, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Circle — Chicago, IL, USA
- CENTURY 21 The Harrelson Group — Myrtle Beach, SC, USA
- CENTURY 21 Heritage House Ltd. Brokerage — Woodstock, ON, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA
- CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty — Ashburn, VA, USA
- CENTURY 21 Frontier Fudosan Hanbai Group — Moriguchi, Osaka, Japan
- CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd. — Surrey, BC, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate — Ankeny, IA, USA
- CENTURY 21 Results — Cumming, GA, USA
- CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Dearborn, MI, USA
- CENTURY 21 AllPoints Realty — Southington, CT, USA
- CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc. — Fort Wayne, IN, USA
GLOBAL 21 OFFICES
- CENTURY 21 Atria Realty Inc. Brokerage — Richmond Hill, ON, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA
- CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd. — Surrey, BC, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc. — Fort Wayne, IN, USA
- CENTURY 21 First Canadian Corp. Brokerage — London, ON, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Allstars — Pico Rivera, CA, USA
- CENTURY 21 Results — Cumming, GA, USA
- CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Ltd. — Calgary, AB, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Ltd. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
- CENTURY 21 People's Choice Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates — Coeur d'Alene, ID, USA
- CENTURY 21 Mike Bowman, Inc. — Westlake, TX, USA
- CENTURY 21 United Realty Inc. Brokerage — Peterborough, ON, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Nações — Lisboa, Portugal
- CENTURY 21 Bravo Realty — Calgary, AB, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Dearborn Heights, MI, USA
- CENTURY 21 Ace Realty — Appleton, WI, USA
- CENTURY 21 Green Realty Inc. Brokerage — Mississauga, ON, Canada
- CENTURY 21 Realty Art M&J — Lisboa, Portugal
- CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage — Oakville, ON, Canada
GLOBAL 21 PRODUCERS
- Dania Perry — CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates — Treasure Island, FL, USA
- Kenta Yagi — CENTURY 21 Reicious— Tokyo, Japan
- Yoshimichi Matsumoto — CENTURY 21 Chuo Property — Tokyo, Japan
- Motohiro Shimizu — CENTURY 21 Y's Home — Tokyo, Japan
- John Beutler — CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates — Coeur d'Alene, ID, USA
- Gary Ward — CENTURY 21 Affiliated — San Clemente, CA, USA
- Amy Li — CENTURY 21 Masters — San Francisco, CA, USA
- Clarence Oliveira — CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate, Inc. — Turlock, CA, USA
- Geraldine Andolina — CENTURY 21 North East — Grand Island, NY, USA
- Edna Kimble — CENTURY 21 Wright Real Estate — Tahlequah, OK, USA
- Bruna Sherlock — CENTURY 21 Realty Art M&J — Lisboa, Portugal
- Jason Mickelson — CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate — Ames, IA, USA
- Megan Hill Mitchum — CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate — Urbandale, IA, USA
- Yuki Hashimoto — CENTURY 21 Reicious — Tokyo, Japan
- Tammy Tingle — CENTURY 21 Miller Elite — Amelia Island, FL, USA
- Denise Lucchesi — CENTURY 21 Epic — Petaluma, CA, USA
- Helle Hartley — CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates — Treasure Island, FL, USA
- Melvina Selfani — CENTURY 21 Affiliated — El Cajon, CA, USA
- Bruno Machado — CENTURY 21 Nações — Lisboa, Portugal
- Scott Hackman — CENTURY 21 Scheetz — Indianapolis, IN, USA
- Keith Petersen — CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty — Sunriver, OR, USA
GLOBAL 21 TEAMS
- Fermin & Fox Group — CENTURY 21 Integra/North East — Lawrence, MA, USA
- The Burnett Group — CENTURY 21 Everest — Saint George, UT, USA
- Goodale Miller Team — CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage — Oakville, ON, Canada
- The Mills Group — CENTURY 21 Barefoot Realty — North Myrtle Beach, SC, USA
- The Melnychuk Real Estate Group — CENTURY 21 All Stars Realty Ltd. — Edmonton, AB, Canada
- The Elite Team — CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA
- The Mark Li Team — CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
- Ali T. Charara Team — CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Dearborn Heights, MI, USA
- Marty Rodriguez Team — CENTURY 21 Masters — Glendora, CA, USA
- Patrick Lam & Joanne Xiang Award-Winning Team — CENTURY 21 Masters — San Francisco, CA, USA
- Go with Joe & Co. — CENTURY 21 Results — Cumming, GA, USA
- Indiana Home Experts — CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc. — Fort Wayne, IN, USA
- View Utah Listings Team — CENTURY 21 Everest — Cottonwood Heights, UT, USA
- Mike McCatty Group — CENTURY 21 Circle — Orland Park, IL, USA
- The Sam Elgohary Team — CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
- Traci Miles Team — CENTURY 21 Boling & Associates, Inc. — Myrtle Beach, SC, USA
- The Shiv Bansal Team — CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Ltd. Brokerage — Toronto, ON, Canada
- Mark & Al Sales Team — CENTURY 21 Masters — Glendora, CA, USA
- John Goodman Real Estate — CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski — Northville, MI, USA
- KC Real Estate Group — CENTURY 21 New Millennium — Rockville, MD, USA
- The Mark Frisco Team — CENTURY 21 New Millennium — Prince Frederick, MD, USA
*AGC (Adjusted Gross Commission) is the amount of commission a real estate agency receives.
About Century 21 Real Estate LLC
Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the 125,000-plus CENTURY 21® independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with the industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate websites, including century21.com and commercial.century21.com, offer numerous resources to help answer specific consumer real estate needs.
Century 21 Real Estate LLC operates within Compass International Holdings (CIH), a global real estate services company.
