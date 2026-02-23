Century 21 Real Estate Reveals its 2025 "Number Ones," Honoring the Brand's Highest Performers Worldwide

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC , a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), today announced the real estate entrepreneurs, offices, teams, and producers who earned the distinction of being the CENTURY 21® network's 2025 "Number Ones*". The annual recognition is awarded to professionals affiliated with the brand who set the pace for excellence, delivering standout performance and industry leading service in markets across the globe.

The CENTURY 21 award-winning franchised companies, offices, producers, and teams for 2025 are:

Companies & Offices:

#1 Company by AGC*** & Units (U.S. and World) - Daniel Kruse, CENTURY 21 Affiliated — MI, WI, CA, IL, MN

#1 Office by AGC (World) - Stephen Chow, CENTURY 21 Atria Realty Inc., Richmond Hill, ON, Canada

#1 Office by Units (World) - Anthony Montanaro and Louay Kadri, CENTURY 21 First Canadian Corp. Brokerage, London, ON, Canada

#1 Office by AGC (U.S.) - George Morris, CENTURY 21 Everest, Cottonwood Heights, UT

#1 Office by Units (U.S.) - James Bradley, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc., Fort Wayne, IN

Producers:

#1 Producer by AGC (U.S. and World): Dania Perry, CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates, Treasure Island, FL

#1 Producer by Units (U.S.): Edna Kimble, CENTURY 21 Wright Real Estate, Tahlequah, OK

#1 Producer by Units (World): Adriana Bravo Sanchez, CENTURY 21 Si-Now, Guanajuato, Mexico

Teams:

#1 Team by AGC (World and U.S.); #1 Obsessed 6 Team (6+ members) by AGC & Units (U.S.): Fermin & Fox Group, CENTURY 21 North East, Lawrence, MA

#1 Team by Units (World): The Melnychuk Real Estate Group, CENTURY 21 Canada, Edmonton, AB, Canada

#1 Relentless 5 Team (5 or fewer members) by AGC & Units (U.S.): The Mills Group, CENTURY 21 Barefoot Realty, North Myrtle Beach, SC

"In a marketplace that is evolving faster every year, these CENTURY 21 sales professionals stand out for their resilience, innovation, and commitment to delivering 121% for their clients," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Their expertise and relentless spirit ensure that consumers receive trusted guidance during one of life's most important decisions. I'm inspired by what they've accomplished in 2025 and look forward to seeing how they continue to elevate the real estate experience for even more families in the year ahead."

For 27 consecutive years, the CENTURY 21 brand has remained the leader in brand awareness and continues to be the most respected brand in the industry**, a testament to its unmatched commitment to empowering its global network of independent sales professionals and elevating the experience for home buyers and sellers. With more than 125,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories, the CENTURY 21 brand continues to drive the industry forward through innovation, market expertise, and a relentless focus on client satisfaction.

To learn more about Century 21 Real Estate, please visit century21.com.

*These recognitions are determined between 01/01/2025–12/31/2025 from data reported to Century 21 Real Estate LLC, as compared to all CENTURY 21® affiliated real estate associates, teams, offices, and companies (as applicable by award type) eligible for the C21 Awards program pursuant to applicable rules.

**2025 Kantar Study. The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumer awareness of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization, from November 17 - December 3, 2025.

***AGC (Adjusted Gross Commission) is the amount of commission a real estate agency receives.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, the 125,000-plus CENTURY 21® independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices across 79 countries and territories are committed to guiding clients along every step of their real estate journey. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with the industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate websites, including century21.com and commercial.century21.com , offer numerous resources to help answer specific consumer real estate needs.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC operates within Compass International Holdings (CIH), a global real estate services company.

