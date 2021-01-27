CENTURY 21 Unveils Q4 2020 Relentless Agent Awards Winners

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to transform the real estate industry from one of transactions to one of delivering extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creates memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies the most standout agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

From delivering high-quality service that drove loyalty from multiple generations within the same family, to providing much-needed guidance for transitioning military families, to working alongside a single client for 5 years to find and close on her dream home, these relentless agents are elevating the real estate experience for consumers across the country. For each of them, no challenge was too big, no ask was too great as they guided their clients along the journey to homeownership.

"Over the past year, we saw the home take on a whole new meaning and purpose for consumers across the country," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "While the market drove more people towards buying and selling their homes, it also brought unprecedented challenges and changes to the process. These three honorees not only helped their clients navigate the new demands of a pandemic market but took their service a step farther to ensure that they made the journey memorable and worthy of the celebration that is homeownership. They represent the best of our industry and are helping to change the way real estate is done."

As part of the program, this year's Relentless Agent Award honorees will be showcased and celebrated across the CENTURY 21 brand channels. In addition, the group of honorees is also rewarded with an extraordinary experience of their own to recognize their achievements. Each honoree will receive a beautiful trophy that was designed to embody the relentless, never-stop attitude of CENTURY 21 affiliated agents. Inspired by Da Vinci's design of a perpetual motion machine, the trophy reinforces the brand's mission and relentless mindset.

To learn more about what drives each of this year's deserving honorees and how they're responding to the current unique market challenges, please visit Century21.com/relentless-agents/ .

