Century Communities & Partners Welcome Veteran to New, Mortgage-Free Home North of Houston

Custom-built home in The Woodlands Hills gifted to U.S. Army Sergeant Joanna Ellenbeck and daughter in recognition of Ellenbeck's military service

HOUSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—along with the Houston Texans, The Howard Hughes Corporation, the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA) and Operation Finally Home, welcomed U.S. Army Sergeant Joanna Ellenbeck and her daughter to their new custom-built, mortgage-free home in The Woodlands Hills outside of Houston on Thursday, May 16.

Home Welcoming Ceremony for U.S. Army Sergeant Joanna Ellenbeck and daughter on May 16, 2024 U.S. Army Sergeant Joanna Ellenbeck and daughter in their custom-built, mortgage-free home on May 16, 2024

The Ellenbeck family was initially surprised with the news they'd be receiving a new home during a Houston Texans game on December 18, 2022. Ellenbeck thought she was being recognized as the Texans' Salute to Service honoree of the game. At the end of the Salute to Service feature, the announcer revealed Ellenbeck and her daughter were actually being gifted a new home on behalf of Operation Finally Home and partners.

The Ellenbeck family recently moved to the Houston area from Arizona, allowing them to live closer to family and friends. This will help provide her young daughter—who was born blind and has cerebral palsy—the medical, therapeutic, and educational support she needs.

Century Communities customized the 2,012-square-foot, single-story home for the Ellenbecks, including sloped concrete to allow wheelchairs smooth transitions into the home; widening of all doors; addition of a blocking system in the child's bedroom for a harness system; installation of a changing table in the owner's bathroom; addition of grab bars in all bathrooms; and removal of the linen closet in the owner's bath to replace it with a door that allows for quick and easy access to the child's bedroom.

During the home welcoming ceremony on May 16, representatives of the Houston Texans—including cheerleaders, mascot TORO, and Texans legend Steve McKinney—were present, along with leadership from Century Communities' Houston Division, Howard Hughes, GHBA, Operation Finally Home and numerous partners and contractors. Ellenbeck and her daughter were personally escorted to their new home by Patriot Guard Riders and Operation Finally Home Vice President Lee Kirgan.

Ellenbeck enlisted in the U.S. Army after 9/11 and served for more than eight years, including three combat deployments: one to Afghanistan and two to Iraq. Serving with the 25th Infantry Division, Ellenbeck worked as an avionics mechanic throughout her military career, repairing Black Hawks, Chinooks and Kiowa 58 helicopters. She carries visible and invisible scars from her service, including a debilitating back injury sustained from her 2004 deployment. Ellenbeck's doctors believe her service-related injuries will require her to use a wheelchair in the future.

For her service, Ellenbeck received multiple awards and recognition. These include an Iraq Campaign medal with five stars, four Army Commendation Medals, two Meritorious Unit Commendations and two Army Good Conduct Medals, in addition to a National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, among others. She was honorably discharged in 2010.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corp. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland®, and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

About The Greater Houston Builders Association

The Greater Houston Builders Association, chartered in 1941, is a trade organization whose members are involved in the development, homebuilding, and remodeling industries in 11 counties in the Houston area. The association currently has over 1500-member companies, is the 3rd largest builders association in the country and the largest in Texas. GHBA is the voice of Houston's residential construction industry, serving their members and the community through education and advocating professionalism and quality housing. The association also interacts with the government, community and general public to enhance the business climate for its members and to provide quality obtainable housing to the community it serves. The association is also active in community outreach and charitable events.

About Houston Texans Foundation

The Houston Texans Foundation was founded in 2002 with a mission of being Champions for Youth. The Foundation believes that youth are the champions of our future, and therefore it is dedicated to enhancing their quality of life. Since 2002, more than $45 million has been raised through annual fundraising events, disaster response programs, an annual United Way campaign and partnerships with nonprofit organizations on gameday. Through fundraising efforts, the Foundation supports and administers programs in education, character development and health and wellness to empower the next generation of Texans. The Foundation has aligned with three strategic community partners; the Houston Texans YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and the Houston Food Bank, and the majority of their support goes to these three organizations through monetary donations, programming and volunteerism. The Houston Texans Foundation is committed to inspiring positive change within the Houston community.

About Operation Finally Home

Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Operation Finally Home is a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to provide custom-built, mortgage-free homes, transitional housing and home modifications to veterans, first responders and their families. Established in 2005, the organization has completed or is in planning on more than 430 home projects in more than 32 states. Operation Finally Home partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, remodelers, developers, individual contributors and volunteers to help these heroes and their families by addressing one of their most pressing needs – a safe place to call home. For more information about Operation Finally Home, visit OperationFinallyHome.org, follow @OpFinallyHome on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

