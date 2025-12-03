Century Complete Announces New Community Coming Soon Near Winston-Salem

"Woodford features an exceptional lineup of affordable two-story homes with a prime location along the I-85 corridor, allowing for fast access to Winston-Salem and Greensboro," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "Now's the time to join our interest list for timely updates on pricing and available homes once the community opens."

Woodford boasts contemporary two-story layouts with stylish finishes and exceptional included features—such as covered patios, quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. Larger floor plans include studies, game rooms, or flex space.

WOODFORD | THOMASVILLE, NC

Coming soon from the high $200s

100+ single-family homesites

Spacious and stylish two-story layouts with covered patios, primary en-suite bathrooms, and walk-in closets (per room)

4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, up to 2,376 square feet

2-bay garages

Quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and more included

Larger plans include a study, flex space or game room

22 miles from Winston-Salem

Community Location

Fleer Road & Evergreen Trail

Thomasville, NC 27360

336.889.0095

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our model home in High Point, NC.

High Point Sales Studio

1225 Eastchester Drive

High Point, NC 27265

336.889.0095

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

