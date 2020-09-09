Century Communities Acquires Land for Two New Houston Metro Communities

"Marking our entrance to the charming cities of Katy and Tomball, we're excited that these communities will expand the presence of our sought-after Lonestar and Liberty new home collections," said Chris Chew, Houston Division President. "We encourage homebuyers interested in these developments to join our interest list, which will ensure they're the first to know about community updates and Grand Opening information."

Fairway Farms location:

FM 2978 and Bogs Road

Tomball, TX 77375

Aurora location:

Peek Road and Beckendorff Road

Katy, Texas 77493

(just west of the Grand Parkway)

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

