Century Communities Celebrates Grand Opening in West Houston Market

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—recently hosted a Grand Opening at Sunterra Lakes, an amenity-rich planned community in Brookshire from prominent developer Starwood Land. The project represents Century Communities' latest expansion in the West Houston market. New homes are now selling from the low $300s, with two model homes available for tour.

Learn more, explore available homes, and contact the sales team at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SunterraLakesTX.

"With our recently opened Katy Reserve, upcoming Mirabella, and now Sunterra Lakes, we're excited to offer a wide variety of quality new home options in the fast-growing West Houston area," said Tanya Rizzo, Division President. "Boasting exceptional amenities and stunning floor plans, including our new home collection on 60-foot lots, Sunterra Lakes offers something for every lifestyle. It's the perfect time to get in early, take advantage of special savings, and find your best fit."

Century Communities offers two beautiful floor plan collections at Sunterra Lakes—the Liberty Collection (40' floor plans) and the Signature Collection (50' floor plans)—showcasing one- and two-story layouts made for modern living. Appealing features include covered patios, pendant lighting in kitchens, deluxe primary baths, quartz countertops, LG stainless-steel appliances, Kohler water fixtures and more. Homes offer up to 3,500 square feet and 5 bedrooms.

A dynamic and fast-growing planned community, Sunterra Lakes also provides residents with access to a variety of recreational amenities, including volleyball courts, an event lawn, a basketball court, a fitness track, and pickleball courts.

SUNTERRA LAKES | BROOKSHIRE, TX

Now selling from the low $300s

Two single-family home collections

One- and two-story floor plans

Up to 3,500 square feet, up to 5 bedrooms, and up to 4.5 baths

Covered patios, kitchen pendant lighting, deluxe primary baths, quartz countertops, LG stainless-steel appliances, Kohler water fixtures, and more included

Integrated smart home technology through the builder's Century Home Connect® package

Models for tour (Aiken and Grandby floor plans)

Convenient proximity to Katy and the Energy Corridor

Near Highway 99 and I-10 for commutes to downtown Houston and other area destinations

Planned community amenities include sports courts, walking paths, an event lawn and more

Community Location:

4013 Shimmer Sol Drive

Brookshire, TX 77423

832.391.0004

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

