Century Communities Adds Four New Communities to Utah Footprint

Buyers can choose from a versatile selection of rambler and two-story single-family homes at all communities—boasting inspired open-concept layouts with lofts, sunrooms, gourmet kitchens and more (per plan). Plus, each home includes stylish and convenient features designed for everyday life, such as the company's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

For more information or to request an appointment, call 385.345.4993.

About American Fork Crossing

879 West 800 South

American Fork, UT 84003

Two single-family home collections (Villas and Estates) from the $600s

148 homesites

8 rambler and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, 2- to 4-bay garages, up to 3,394 square feet

Prime location in the heart of Silicon Slopes, offering quick access to I-15, plus a variety of shopping, dining and outdoor recreation

Explore American Fork Crossing at www.CenturyCommunities.com/AmericanForkCrossing.

About Mapleton Heights

1387 Mapleton Heights Court

Mapleton, UT 84664

Single-family homes from the $800s

40 homesites

5 rambler and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, 3- to 4-bay garages, up to 6,243 square feet

Tranquil location with scenic mountain views and quick access to Silicon Slopes, dining and shopping

Check out Mapleton Heights at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MapletonHeights.

About Shoreline West

2711 West 2850 South

Syracuse, UT 84075

Single-family homes from the $500s

68 homesites

7 rambler and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,903 square feet

Convenient location with quick access to Hill Air Force Base, Antelope Island State Park, shopping and dining

Explore Shoreline West at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ShorelineWest.

About Dahlia Estates

4469 West 300 North

West Point, UT 84015

Single-family homes from the $600s

49 homesites

7 rambler and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 baths, 2- to 4-bay garages, up to 3,531 square feet

Close proximity to abundant outdoor recreation—including the scenic Great Salt Lake, Antelope Island State Park and Thurston Peak . Also offering a quick commute to Layton , plus easy access to boutique shopping, excellent dining and entertainment.

Explore Dahlia Estates at www.CenturyCommunities.com/DahliaEstates.

"We're excited to continue building on a solid foundation of new home offerings throughout the Wasatch Front, with exceptional locations offering beautiful open-concept floor plans, available through our industry-first Buy Online experience," said Chase Turner, Utah Division President. "With the spring homebuying season in full swing, now's the perfect time for buyers to visit and find their dream home."

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Utah.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.