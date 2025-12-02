Century Communities Announces December Grand Opening in Sacramento

Camellia Place to offer two-story floor plans in a vibrant Sacramento location

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced it will host a Grand Opening this month for Camellia Place, the Company's anticipated single-family home community on the south side of Sacramento. The celebratory event will take place on Saturday, December 6, featuring model home tours, complimentary refreshments, limited-time savings opportunities, and more.

Learn more, explore pre-Grand Opening opportunities, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CamelliaPlaceCA.

"Camellia Place offers an exceptional Sacramento location surrounded by multiple parks, walking trails, major retail centers and dining options, all while boasting easy access to downtown Sacramento," said Dan Turpin, Bay Area Division President. "Opportunities will be limited at this anticipated community, making our Grand Opening the perfect time to come out and find your best fit."

Two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 1,999 square feet

Spacious, airy layouts, primary suites with walk-in closets, open kitchens, flexible loft spaces (per plan)

11 miles from downtown Sacramento, with a straightforward drive via Highway 99 and I-5

Close to local parks, sports fields, greenbelts and walking trails

Minutes from major retails centers, including Delta Shores, Costco, Target, and popular restaurants

Convenient proximity to schools, public transportation, essential services, and everyday shopping

Community Location

8460 Refugio Lane

Sacramento, CA 95758

925.520.3881

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign® Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

