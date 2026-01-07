Century Communities Announces January Grand Opening & Ribbon-Cutting in Yelm, WA

Willow Glenn to feature spacious two-story homes with community views of Mt. Rainier

YELM, Wash., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed plans to kick off the New Year with a ribbon-cutting and Grand Opening celebration at Willow Glenn, the Company's anticipated community in Yelm, WA. Boasting community views of Mt. Rainier, a planned community playground, and a versatile lineup of contemporary two-story floor plans, Willow Glenn will begin selling from the $500s.

Viola Floor Plan | New Homes in Yelm, WA | Willow Glenn by Century Communities

Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/WillowGlennWA.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, January 9—joined by the Yelm Chamber of Commerce—followed by a Grand Opening weekend celebration on January 10 and 11, featuring Grand Opening offers, fun giveaways, complimentary treats, and tours of the community's brand-new Christy model home.

"Offering modern two-story floor plans at a great price point, we're excited to open Willow Glenn and help homebuyers find their dream home at this stunning location," said Mick Cermak, Washington Division President. "With limited opportunities and exceptional Grand Opening savings, there's no better time to join our interest list and get in touch with our sales team."

WILLOW GLENN | YELM, WA

Coming soon from the $500s

Two-story, single-family floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.25 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,797 to 2,745 square feet

Contemporary open-concept layouts featuring large gourmet kitchens and expansive primary suites

Quartz countertops, smart home package, and more included

Community views of Mt. Rainier

Planned community playground

Within walking distance of Longmire Community Park, plus close proximity to Yelm Dog Park and Yelm Prairie Line Trailhead

Convenient access to Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Short drive to attractions like Downtown Yelm, Tahoma Valley Golf Course, and Nisqually Red Wind Casino

45 miles from Mt. Rainier National Park, 20 miles from Olympia

Model opening soon (Christy floor plan)

Location:

9819 Grove Road SE

Yelm, WA 98597

360.612.0568

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.