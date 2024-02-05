Century Communities Announces February Grand Opening in Jacksonville, Florida

News provided by

Century Communities, Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 14:18 ET

Top 10 U.S. builder offering four versatile home collections at The Landings at Pecan Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced it's now open for sales at The Landings at Pecan Park, a new community in Jacksonville, Florida, bringing more than 330 homesites with floor plans from several collections, including townhomes, paired homes, and single-family homes. Future residents will love the close proximity to River City Marketplace, with easy access to beaches, employment and entertainment hotspots. Homebuyers will also enjoy a community playground, walking trails, and a dog park.

Continue Reading

The community will host a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, February 10, featuring model home tours of the Delray floor plan.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PecanPark.

Pine Series at The Landings at Pecan Park
From the mid $200s

  • Two townhome floor plans: Atlantic and Crescent
  • 2 to 3 bed, 2.5 to 3 bath
  • Up to 1,429 sq. ft.

14591 Macadamia Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32218
904-539-4608

Dogwood Series at The Landings at Pecan Park
From the upper $200s

  • One paired floor plan: Davor
  • Main-level luxury vinyl plank flooring and more included
  • 3 bed, 2.5 bath
  • Up to 1,560 sq. ft.

14596 Macadamia Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32218
904-539-4608

Palm Series at The Landings at Pecan Park
From the low $300s

  • Four floor plans: Delray, San Marco, Sanibel, and Santa Rosa
  • 4 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath
  • Up to 2,446 sq. ft.
  • Select plans: options for pocket offices, game rooms, and more
  • Delray model home for tour

14608 Macadamia Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32218
904-539-4602 

Magnolia Series at The Landings at Pecan Park
From the mid $300s

  • Three floor plans: Charleston, Savannah, and Cumberland
  • Single- and two-story options
  • 3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath
  • Up to 2,574 sq. ft.
  • Select plans: options for spa shower and covered patio

14608 Macadamia Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32218
904-539-4602

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Also from this source

Century Complete Announces Brand-New Homes Now Available in Haines City, Florida

Century Complete Announces Brand-New Homes Now Available in Haines City, Florida

Century Communities, Inc.,—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's...
Century Communities Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Century Communities Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.