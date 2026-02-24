Century Communities Announces February Grand Opening in Lochbuie, CO

Top Colorado homebuilder now pre-selling at Bella Vista, offering small-town charm near Brighton and Denver

LOCHBUIE, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is excited to announce it will host a Grand Opening this February for Bella Vista, now pre-selling from the low $400s. The anticipated new community offers small-town charm in a convenient location near Brighton and Denver, boasting a versatile lineup of single- and two-story floor plans.

The Grand Opening event will take place on February 28 at 11 a.m., featuring tours of two brand-new models—showcasing the Ontario and Marion floor plans—complimentary refreshments, a giveaway drawing, and limited-time Grand Opening savings.

Learn more, explore Grand Opening opportunities, and RSVP at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BellaVistaCO

"From its great location to its exceptional lineup of floor plans at attractive price points, we're excited to showcase everything Bella Vista has to offer," said Colorado Division President Brittany Wall. "We encourage everyone to come check out our Grand Opening event, which will be a great opportunity to explore available homes, take advantage of amazing savings, and find your best fit."

Single- and two-story floor plans at Bella Vista blend modern style and functional living, offering up to 2,410 square feet, 5 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. Select plans also feature basements. Each home offers premium features, including quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® brand fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and integrated smart home technology through the builder's Century Home Connect® package.

Grand Opening on February 28 | Now pre-selling from the low $400s

Over 190 single-family homesites

Tranquil location with single- and two-story floor plans

Spacious layouts feature sunlit great rooms, primary suites with walk-in closets and more

Quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Kohler® brand fixtures, and more included

Close to Highway 7 and I-76, with convenient proximity to Brighton, Denver and Greeley

Walking distance to community park

Community Location:

2099 Upland Street

Lochbuie, CO 80603

303.558.2383

Pre-Selling Online or from Farmlore

1350 Farmstead Street

Brighton, CO 80601

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign® Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

