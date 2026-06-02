New Cottage-Style Homes Coming Soon to Crestview, FL from Century Complete

Company to host Grand Opening event for Cottages of Crestview on June 6

CRESTVIEW, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that its Century Complete brand will host a Grand Opening on June 6 for the Cottages of Crestview, a new community offering quality and affordable cottage-style homes in fast-growing Crestview, FL, boasting a desirable location 25 minutes from Eglin Air Force Base and just 40 minutes to beaches along Scenic Highway 30A.

Lanier Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Crestview, FL | Cottages of Crestview by Century Complete

Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CrestviewCottagesFL.

"Cottages of Crestview gives buyers a chance to own a brand-new home designed for comfortable and low-maintenance living in a Panhandle location that's both connected and affordable," said Regional President Sal Aceves. "Opportunities will be limited, so we encourage buyers to join the interest list early to ensure they're in the loop as homes and pricing become available."

Homes at Cottages of Crestview include thoughtful standard features such as LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, quartz countertops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The cottage-style homes offer open-concept layouts, kitchen islands, and spacious primary suites with walk-in closets and attached baths.

COTTAGES OF CRESTVIEW | CRESTVIEW, FL

From the low $200s | Grand Opening Saturday, June 6 at 1 p.m.

One-story, cottage-style floor plans

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,114 square feet

12 miles from Duke Field

Quick access to I-10 and State Road 85

Nearby rivers and trails

Community Location

McArthur Street

Crestview, FL 32539

850.354.5569

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VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Panhandle Studio

1000 E. 23rd Street

Panama City, FL 32405

850.354.5573

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.